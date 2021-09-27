 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Volleyball Media Poll: RC Christian in 4th, Hill City 5th ahead of Thursday's match
alert
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Prep Volleyball Media Poll: RC Christian in 4th, Hill City 5th ahead of Thursday's match

{{featured_button_text}}
Kieffer_Wathen

Left: RC Christian's Olivia Kieffer gets a kill for Rapid City Christian in their two-set win over New Underwood Aug. 28. Right: Hill City outside hitter Macey Wathen gets a kill during the Rangers' straight-set win over Douglas Sept. 7.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

The South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 27 is listed below. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

1. S.F. Washington (10)   9-0     74     2

2. O’Gorman (6)            10-2     65     1

3. Pierre                        8-1      44     3

4. Harrisburg                 9-4      21     4

5. Brandon Valley          10-5     20    RV

RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Lincoln (10-3) 15; S.F. Roosevelt (9-5) 1

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (16)     14-2       80           1

2. Dakota Valley           12-4       63           2

3. Garretson                 13-1       45           4

4. R.C Christian            13-4       26           3

5. Hill City                    13-3       23           5

RECEIVING VOTES: Florence-Henry (14-2) 3

CLASS B

1. Bridgewater-Emery (15)    15-0       78           1

2. Warner (1)                       15-5       41           2

3. Aberdeen Christian            13-1       37           4

4. Wolsey-Wessington            12-2       24           3

5. Northwestern                    17-5       29           5

RECEIVING VOTES: Arlington (16-3) 11; Chester Area (15-5) 7; Platte-Geddes (16-3) 1

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Montana rescuers praised in Amtrak derailment

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Montana rescuers praised in Amtrak derailment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News