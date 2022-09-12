Prep volleyball poll: RC Christian falls one spot

The South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Sept. 12 is listed below. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
Class AA
1. O'Gorman (16) 3-0 80 1
2. Harrisburg 8-0 60 2
3. Pierre 8-0 45 4
4. S.F. Washington 3-1 29 5
5. Huron 7-0 13 RV
Receiving Votes: S.F. Jefferson (3-1) 10, Mitchell (3-5) 3
Class A
1. S.F. Christian (16) 10-3 80 1
2. Dakota Valley 4-0 64 2
3. Platte-Geddes 7-0 30 RV
4. Canton 9-0 25 5
5. R.C. Christian 12-3 21 4
Receiving Votes: Wagner (7-2) 9, Hamlin (4-0) 6, Elkton-Lake Benton (7-1) 2, Baltic (8-3) 2, Mobridge-Pollock (7-0) 1
Class B
1. Warner (16) 14-1 80 1
2. Northwestern 6-3 53 2
3. Chester Area 9-2 46 3
4. Burke 10-2 43 5
5. Wolsey-Wessington 7-2 18 4
Receiving Votes: N/A