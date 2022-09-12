 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP VOLLEYBALL POLL

Prep volleyball poll: RC Christian falls one spot

RCCS VBALL

The Rapid City Christian volleyball teams celebrates a point in their straight-sets win over Hill City on Thursday in Hill City.

 Kent Bush, Journal staff

The South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Sept. 12 is listed below. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

Class AA

1. O'Gorman (16)       3-0         80           1

2. Harrisburg             8-0         60           2

3. Pierre                    8-0         45           4

4. S.F. Washington     3-1         29           5

5. Huron              7-0         13           RV

Receiving Votes: S.F. Jefferson (3-1) 10, Mitchell (3-5) 3

Class A

1. S.F. Christian (16)     10-3       80           1

2. Dakota Valley            4-0         64          2

3. Platte-Geddes           7-0         30           RV

4. Canton                     9-0         25           5

5. R.C. Christian           12-3       21           4

Receiving Votes: Wagner (7-2) 9, Hamlin (4-0) 6, Elkton-Lake Benton (7-1) 2, Baltic (8-3) 2, Mobridge-Pollock (7-0) 1

Class B

1. Warner (16)                 14-1       80           1

2. Northwestern               6-3         53           2

3. Chester Area               9-2         46           3

4. Burke                       10-2       43             5

5. Wolsey-Wessington     7-2         18           4

Receiving Votes: N/A

