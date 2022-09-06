Prep volleyball poll: RC Christian loses votes but remains at No. 4

The South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the Week of Sept. 5 is listed below. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
Class AA
1. O'Gorman (17) 3-0 85 1
2. Harrisburg 7-0 67 3
3. S.F. Jefferson 2-0 39 4
4. Pierre 5-0 31 5
5. S.F. Washington 1-1 23 2
Receiving Votes: Huron (6-0) 9, S.F. Roosevelt (1-3) 1
Class A
1. S.F. Christian (17) 6-0 85 1
2. Dakota Valley 3-0 68 2
3. Wagner 6-1 48 3
4. R.C. Christian 9-3 17 4
5. Canton 8-0 14 RV
Receiving Votes: Platte-Geddes (5-0) 13, Hamlin (3-0) 5, Garretson (5-2) 2, Elkton-Lake Benton (2-0) 1, Florence-Henry (4-0) 1, Baltic (6-1) 1
Class B
1. Warner (17) 8-0 85 1
2. Northwestern 5-2 65 2
3. Chester Area 5-2 50 3
4. Wolsey-Wessington 2-2 22 4
5. Burke 6-0 20 RV
Receiving Votes: Colman-Egan (2-1) 10, Faulkton Area (3-0) 3