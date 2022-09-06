 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep volleyball poll: RC Christian loses votes but remains at No. 4

082522-RCC-Douglas14.jpg (copy)

Rapid City Christian senior Kylie Kallio saves a point during the Lady Comets' win over Douglas on Aug. 25 at Douglas High School in Box Elder.

 Matt Gade, Journal staff

The South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the Week of Sept. 5 is listed below. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

Class AA

1. O'Gorman (17)       3-0          85           1

2. Harrisburg             7-0          67           3

3. S.F. Jefferson         2-0          39           4

4. Pierre                    5-0          31           5

5. S.F. Washington     1-1          23           2

Receiving Votes: Huron (6-0) 9, S.F. Roosevelt (1-3) 1

Class A

1. S.F. Christian (17)     6-0          85           1

2. Dakota Valley           3-0          68           2

3. Wagner                    6-1          48           3

4. R.C. Christian           9-3          17           4

5. Canton                    8-0          14           RV

Receiving Votes: Platte-Geddes (5-0) 13, Hamlin (3-0) 5, Garretson (5-2) 2, Elkton-Lake Benton (2-0) 1, Florence-Henry (4-0) 1, Baltic (6-1) 1

Class B

1. Warner (17)                8-0          85           1

2. Northwestern              5-2          65           2

3. Chester Area              5-2          50           3

4. Wolsey-Wessington     2-2          22           4

5. Burke                        6-0          20           RV

Receiving Votes: Colman-Egan (2-1) 10, Faulkton Area (3-0) 3

