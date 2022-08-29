Prep volleyball poll: RC Christian moves up in rankings

The Rapid City Christian volleyball team has opened its season on an absolute tear.

After a hard-fought win over a resilient Class AA Douglas squad in their season-opener Thursday, the Lady Comets hosted their annual Comet Fall Opener and stormed their way to the championship, dropping only one set out of nine in four best-of-three matches. What's more, Rapid City Christian is averaging less than 19 points against per set.

The Lady Comets' performance so far has given them an upgrade in this week's media poll, released Monday, as they've earned seven more votes from the preseason poll and moved up a spot from No. 5 to No. 4

Rapid City Christian is the only West River team to have received a ranking or votes in the latest poll. Hill City had one vote in the preseason poll but didn't garner any this week.

The South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Aug. 30 is listed below. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

NOTE: Due to the Labor Day holiday next week the poll will be released on Sept. 6 instead of Sept. 5.

Class AA

1. O'Gorman (14) 2-0 70 1

2. S.F. Washington 1-0 56 2

3. Harrisburg 5-0 39 4

4. S.F. Jefferson 1-0 21 5

5. Pierre 3-0 17 RV

Receiving Votes: Huron (4-0) 5, S.F. Lincoln (3-2) 1, Watertown (3-2) 1

Class A

1. S.F. Christian (14) 5-0 70 1

2. Dakota Valley 1-0 56 2

3. Wagner 4-1 29 3

4. R.C. Christian 5-0 23 5

5. Garretson 5-1 16 4

Receiving Votes: Platte-Geddes (3-0) 10, Canton (6-0) 3, Elkton-Lake Benton (1-0) 2, Hamlin (1-0) 1

Class B

1. Warner (14) 5-0 70 1

2. Northwestern 4-2 48 4

3. Chester Area 4-2 40 3

4. Wolsey-Wessington 1-1 22 5

5. Colman-Egan 1-1 18 2

Receiving Votes: Burke (1-0) 10, Faulkton Area (1-0) 1, Castlewood (3-0) 1