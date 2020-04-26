Prescribed burns planned next week

“Prescribed burns help decrease the intensities of wildfires, which allows firefighters to better protect homes and structures,” said Acting Park Superintendent David Thomson. “The primary objectives of this burn are to reduce fuel loading in the ponderosa pine forest and to decrease encroachment of young ponderosa pine onto the prairie, improving the flow of water into the cave.”

Assisting with the burn will be National Park Service firefighters with support from other interagency resources.

During the day of the burn, smoke from the fire may be heavy at times along Highway 385 and visible from the surrounding region. The highway might be closed intermittently for safety reasons. Unless there is significant precipitation, smoke might be seen in the area for several days following the burn.

The Prairie Vista Trail behind the visitor center will be closed during fire operations and possibility for the 2 weeks following the burn. Other impacts to park operations are expected but efforts will be made to minimize visitor impacts.