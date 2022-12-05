Preseason basketball poll: STM girls open at No. 1

Following a stunning run to the Class A state championship last season, the St. Thomas More girls basketball team returns to the court this season with four returning starters, including standout player Reese Ross.

The Cavaliers once again have the target on their backs as they'll open the season as the No. 1 ranked team in Class A as the prep basketball preseason poll was released Monday afternoon.

STM picked up 15 of 18 first-place votes to start ahead of Wagner and Hamlin. Rapid City Christian and Lakota Tech also garnered two votes apiece in Class A.

The Rapid City Stevens girls, who graduated six seniors after their second straight runner-up finish at the state tournament, are on the outside looking in as they tallied four votes to begin outside the top five.

The Wall and Jones County girls will also open up unranked but with a handful of votes.

On the boys side, no West River school earned any votes in AA, but St. Thomas More, a semifinalist at State last season, will start out at No. 4 in Class A. Red Cloud and Winner also grabbed votes.

White River, armed with returning standout Joe Sayler, received 12 of 18 first-place votes in Class B to begin its season at No. 1, while Lower Brule sits at No. 4. Wall, Faith and Harding County are also in the conversation.

The full poll is listed below.

Boys

Class AA

1. Jefferson (11) 75

2. Harrisburg (1) 68

T-3. Lincoln (2) 39

T-3. O’Gorman (3) 39

5. Pierre 36

Receiving votes: Roosevelt (1) 9, Washington 3, Mitchell 1.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (17) 85

2. Sioux Valley 63

3. Dell Rapids 36

4. St. Thomas More 32

5. Lennox (1) 16

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 14, Red Cloud 13, Winner 8, Hamlin 3.

Class B

1. White River (12) 82

2. De Smet (4) 55

3. Aberdeen Christian (1) 51

4. Lower Brule 37

5. Castlewood (1) 25

Receiving votes: Gregory 11, Howard 2, Wall 2, Canistota 2, Faith 2, Harding County 1.

Girls

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (17) 89

2. Jefferson 56

3. Washington (1) 54

4. Brandon Valley 49

5. Pierre 7

Receiving votes: Lincoln 6, Stevens 4, Harrisburg 4, Watertown 1.

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (15) 86

2. Wagner (2) 62

3. Hamlin (1) 57

4. Flandreau 23

5. West Central 14

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 12, Florence-Henry 5, Tea Area 4, Hanson 3, Rapid City Christian 2, Lakota Tech 2.

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (14) 82

2. Corsica-Stickney (4) 69

3. Wolsey-Wessington 43

4. Castlewood 21

5. Centerville 20

Receiving votes: De Smet 11, Howard 10, Freeman 5, Wall 4, Sully Buttes 3, Jones County 2.