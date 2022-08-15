 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PRESEASON FOOTBALL POLL

Preseason football poll: Wall opens season at No. 2, garners first-place votes

Blasius (copy)

Wall quarterback Burk Blasius carries the ball in the first round of the Class 9A playoffs Oct. 21, 2021 against North Central in Wall.

 Grace Pritchett, Journal staff

Another season of high school football in South Dakota kicks off Thursday, and several West River teams have the potential to make a splash this fall.

That potential is reflected in the first media poll of the season, released Monday afternoon, where several squads have made the first top-five lists and several others have receive votes.

Wall, which had made back-to-back trips to the Class 9A semifinals, has possibly the best chance, after perennial powerhouse Winner, to get to the DakotaDome in November, and despite having moved up a class, opens the season in a tie for No. 2 in 9AA.

The Eagles, which are level with Platte-Geddes, also received a pair of first-place votes. Their season-opener is set for Thursday against Bennett County in Wall.

St. Thomas More, which has its starting quarterback and standout running back returning, as well as a couple transfers from Class 11AAA schools, sits at No. 5 in 11B. The Cavaliers also started last season at No. 5 before falling out of the rankings after a Week 1 loss and never returning. Hot Springs also picked up a pair of votes in the same class.  

Harding County/Bison opens at No. 3 in 9A, even picking up a first-place vote, despite getting bumped up a class. Fellow West River teams Timber Lake and Lyman each collected one vote.

A couple Black Hills Conference squads also picked up votes, in rather surprising fashion. Sturgis earned two votes in 11AA, while Spearfish garnered one.

In other vote pickups, Lemmon/McIntosh grabbed six votes and Kadoka Area tallied one in 9B.

The preseason South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams and total points received. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. Brandon Valley (5)     69

2. Harrisburg (7)           60

3. Jefferson (3)             45

4. O’Gorman                 32

5. Lincoln (2)                26

Receiving votes: Washington (1) 23, Roosevelt 15.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (18)     90

2. Tea Area        62

3. Yankton         52

4. Brookings      45

5. Mitchell          7

Receiving votes: Watertown 6, Aberdeen Central 5, Sturgis 2, Spearfish 1. 

Class 11A

1. Madison (11)           62

2. West Central (1)     54

3. Canton (4)             52

4. Dell Rapids (2)       50

5. Dakota Valley         13

Receiving votes: Milbank 11, Beresford 10, Lennox 10, Sioux Falls Christian 5, Vermillion 3.

Class 11B

1. Winner (18)                         90

2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan     66

3. Elk Point-Jefferson                40

4. Sioux Valley                         20

5. St. Thomas More                  16

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 12, Tri-Valley 12, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 9, McCook Central/Montrose 3, Hot Springs 2.

Class 9AA

1. Howard (11)               80

T-2. Wall (2)                   51

T-2. Platte-Geddes (4)     51

4. Hanson (1)                 40

5. Hamlin                       17

Receiving votes: Parkston 15, Bon Homme 10, Ipswich 4, Florence-Henry 1. 

Class 9A

1. Canistota (14)                     83

2. Gregory (1)                         40

3. Harding County/Bison (1)     37

4. Wolsey-Wessington (1)        34

5. Warner (1)                         32

Receiving votes: Castlewood 26, Chester Area 15, Timber Lake 1, Lyman 1, Colman-Egan 1. 

Class 9B

1. Dell Rapids St. Mary (7)     71

2. Herreid/Selby Area (7)      67

3. Avon (3)                          50

4. De Smet (1)                    35

5. Hitchcock-Tulare              19

Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 14, Lemmon/McIntosh 6, Potter County 5, Sully Buttes 2, Kadoka Area 1.

