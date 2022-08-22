 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PRESEASON VOLLEYBALL POLL

Preseason volleyball poll: RC Christian opens season at No. 5

110421-volleyball-18.JPG (copy)

Rapid City Christian teammates celebrate after earning a point against St. Thomas More during the final round of the Region 8A Tournament on Nov. 4, 2021 at Hart Ranch. 

 Grace Pritchett, Journal staff

The South Dakota Media Preseason Volleyball Poll is listed below. Teams are listed with first place votes in parentheses, 2021 record, points and final 2021 ranking.

Class AA

1. O'Gorman (12)            23-4     64     2

2. S.F. Washington (1)     30-2     52     1

3. Brandon Valley            23-11   31     3

4. Harrisburg                  20-11   22    RV

5. S.F. Jefferson              13-16   11    NR

Receiving Votes: S.F. Roosevelt (22-10) 8, Pierre (16-8) 3, S.F. Lincoln (21-12) 3, R.C. Stevens (16-18) 1

Class A

1. S.F. Christian (12)     35-4     64     1

2. Dakota Valley (1)      28-9     51     2

3. Wagner                    28-8     22    RV

4. Garretson                 29-2    19     3

5. R.C. Christian           25-10   16    5

Receiving Votes: Platte-Geddes (34-5) 8, Elkton-Lake Benton (24-12) 8, Hamlin (27-8) 4, Madison (18-9) 2, Hill City (27-9) 1

Class B

1. Warner (12)                  33-5    64     2

2. Colman-Egan                27-8    33   NR

3. Chester Area                28-6   29     RV

4. Northwestern              28-6    21      3

5. Wolsey-Wessington     27-5     18     5

Burke (29-11) 16, Bridgewater-Emery (1 first place vote, 28-1) 5, Faulkton Area (27-8) 3, Arlington (31-7) 2

