Preseason volleyball poll: RC Christian opens season at No. 5

The South Dakota Media Preseason Volleyball Poll is listed below. Teams are listed with first place votes in parentheses, 2021 record, points and final 2021 ranking.
Class AA
1. O'Gorman (12) 23-4 64 2
2. S.F. Washington (1) 30-2 52 1
3. Brandon Valley 23-11 31 3
4. Harrisburg 20-11 22 RV
5. S.F. Jefferson 13-16 11 NR
Receiving Votes: S.F. Roosevelt (22-10) 8, Pierre (16-8) 3, S.F. Lincoln (21-12) 3, R.C. Stevens (16-18) 1
Class A
1. S.F. Christian (12) 35-4 64 1
2. Dakota Valley (1) 28-9 51 2
3. Wagner 28-8 22 RV
4. Garretson 29-2 19 3
5. R.C. Christian 25-10 16 5
Receiving Votes: Platte-Geddes (34-5) 8, Elkton-Lake Benton (24-12) 8, Hamlin (27-8) 4, Madison (18-9) 2, Hill City (27-9) 1
Class B
1. Warner (12) 33-5 64 2
2. Colman-Egan 27-8 33 NR
3. Chester Area 28-6 29 RV
4. Northwestern 28-6 21 3
5. Wolsey-Wessington 27-5 18 5
Burke (29-11) 16, Bridgewater-Emery (1 first place vote, 28-1) 5, Faulkton Area (27-8) 3, Arlington (31-7) 2