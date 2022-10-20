Preston Iverson, Bison trample Seahawks to earn first playoff win in a decade

HOT SPRINGS — Head coach Ben Kramer’s eyes welled up with tears as Hot Springs fans and family members spilled onto Woodward Field on Thursday night.

It had been a decade since the Bison won their last playoff game.

Seventh-seeded Hot Springs shut the door on its playoff drought Friday with a dominant 45-6 win over No. 10 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan in the opening round of the Class 11B playoffs.

Kramer, in his 17th year as the head coach at Hot Springs, said the lopsided victory was the byproduct of all the work his team put in from Day 1 of summer workouts in May.

“It means everything, it means absolutely everything,” Kramer said. “You tell them that for years and years and years, now they see the product of their hard work. It’s big on my heart man.”

Preston Iverson proved sensational yet again for the Bison. He racked up 220 all-purpose yards and accounted for five touchdowns, four rushing and one passing.

Hot Springs returns to playoff action next Thursday at No. 2 Aberdeen Roncalli (9-0) in the quarterfinals.

While Kramer was on the sidelines the last time Hot Springs won in the playoffs, Iverson was six years old and living in Aurora, Colorado.

The win still carried tremendous weight for the senior quarterback, particularly against the Seahawks who finished the last two seasons as the state runner-up.

“All the news reporters doubted us and thought we were going to be down,” Iverson said. “But we came out here and beat an East River team.”

Iverson carried the ball 17 times for 162 yards and four touchdowns and completed 4 of 5 passes for 58 yards and another touchdown through the air.

“He trusts the guys around him and he’s not a one man team,” Kramer said. “It was a team effort and these guys’ breakdown is Bison and then family, that’s what they are. They take care of each other and from a coaching standpoint, this is why a guy does it. This is so awesome and I’m so proud of these guys.”

The Bison offense amassed 424 yards of total offense, including 366 rushing yards on 40 carries for an average of 9.15 yards per carry. Camron Maciejewski added 121 yards on six carries and one touchdown, and Landon Iverson ran for 71 yards on 10 carries.

Hot Springs also proved dominant defensively, limiting Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan to 106 yards of total offense with two interceptions and two fumbles. The Seahawks ran the ball 34 times for 78 yards and averaged 2.3 yards per carry.

In the second half, BEE totaled 19 yards and managed one first down with its junior varsity players late in the fourth quarter.

On special teams, Hot Springs kicker Josh Kleinsasser finished the night a perfect 6 for 6 on extra points and nailed a 26-yard field goal with 6:26 left in the third quarter.

“All three phases of the game were really good tonight,” Kramer said. “I have nothing but the utmost respect for (BEE head coach Jeff) VanLeur, he’s on the Mount Rushmore of coaches in South Dakota. . . it means a lot to me to get him for once.”

On Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan’s first drive, Maciejewski forced a fumble to give Hot Springs favorable field position at the Seahawks’ 29-yard line. Two plays later, Iverson ran in from 26 yards out to give the Bison a 7-0 lead with 8 minutes, 3 seconds left in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Hot Springs mounted a seven-play, 72-yard scoring drive in 3:11 to take a 14-0 lead on a 2-yard Iverson touchdown run with 7:12 left in the first half.

The Bison forced another Seahawks fumble on the ensuing drive on a strip-sack by Dylan Webb at the BEE 11. Two plays later, Iverson rushed 7 yards for his third touchdown of the half to give his team a 21-0 lead with 5:50 left in the second quarter.

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan responded with a 14-play, 72-yard scoring drive in 5:26 to get on the scoreboard. Sutton Arend hauled in a 5-yard touchdown pass from Macklen Weber to make it 21-6, before a failed 2-point conversion attempt, with 19.2 seconds left in the half.

Hot Springs turned on the jets in the second half and outscored BEE 24-0 while intercepting a pair of Weber passes to secure the victory.

In the third quarter, Iverson added a 48-yard rushing TD, Kleinsasser kicked a 26-yard field goal and Iverson completed a 4-yard passing TD to Tyler Remmington to make it 38-6 entering the final quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Maciejewski added a 79-yard rushing touchdown, set up by an edge-sealing Iverson block, to round out the final score at 45-6.

Kramer said his team will have to play better against the Cavaliers to earn a spot in the state semifinals.

“Our guys know and I don’t have to tell them that we need to take this week and get better,” Kramer said. “We have a long bus trip, which we’ve done all year. We have to be better but right now we’re playing really good football.”

Iverson agreed with his coach that it will take a lot for the team to play spoiler in Aberdeen but is confident the Bison will be up for the task.

“It’s going to take a lot,” Iverson said. “Roncalli is pretty tough, but the coaches are going to get us right and we’re going to go kick some ass up there.”