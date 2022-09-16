Preston Iverson leads Hot Springs to upset win over STM, first victory over Cavs since 2012

HOT SPRINGS — Preston Iverson doesn’t remember the last time the Hot Springs football team beat St. Thomas More, only that it had been a while.

That drought is no more.

The 5-foot-6 senior quarterback elected to keep the ball on the majority of his snaps Friday night, running for 117 yards and two touchdowns while adding two more touchdowns in the air and an interception on defense in one half of work to lead the Bison to a dominating 49-14 upset win over the No. 4 Cavaliers at Woodward Field.

“It feels great. We’ve practiced all week,” Iverson said. “We knew they were a pretty tough team, so we came in, showed up and showed out.”

The victory marks the first for Hot Springs over STM since 2012, snapping a 10-game losing streak.

“This is awesome. This is awesome for the kids, the community, past guys,” Bison head coach Ben Kramer said. “We’ve taken our beatings over the years, and I’ve got nothing but the utmost respect for Coach (Wayne) Sullivan and his coaching staff and their kids, they always play so hard, but tonight was our night.”

Hot Springs (3-2) finished with 323 rushing yards, bolstered by the run option and effective use of the QB keeper by Iverson, who also went 5 for 8 passing for 63 yards. His brother, Landon Iverson, racked up 157 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries in the second half, finishing with 179.

“We knew we were going to catch them eventually,” Kramer said of the run game. “They do a lot of stemming and pre-snap shifting, but we just caught them at the right time with that. Once we could slow down their shifts, it opened up some other things.”

JonPaul Sullivan and Kain McLeod split time at quarterback for St. Thomas More (3-1) in the first half, with neither finding much success as Sullivan went 2 for 6 for 39 yards and an interception and McLeod went 4 for 10 for 30 yards and a pick. Sullivan played the entire second half and had better results, completing 12 of 15 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns.

Peyton Young collected eight receptions for 142 yards and both of Sullivan’s TD passes, while Easton Ogle caught five passes for 35 yards. STM was stifled on the ground, ending with just 10 yards as Matthew Larson sat out the game with a nagging ankle injury.

“We were a little discombobulated, I don’t know why,” Cavaliers head coach Wayne Sullivan said. “I thought we had a decent week of practice, but you still go out there without your starting quarterback and your starting tailback. Kids need to learn to step up then, so hopefully we come out Monday ready to work.”

Hot Springs scored its first points after an STM punt gave it great starting field position at the opposing 22-yard line. Three plays later, following a 16-yard scamper by Camron Maciejewski, Preston Iverson punched in the touchdown from 6 yards out on a QB keeper in the first quarter.

As the first-quarter buzzer sounded, JonPaul Sullivan let loose a pass on third-and-37 that Preston Iverson picked off and returned to the opposing 19. On the first play of the second quarter, Preston Iverson aired out an underthrown pass to Matt Close, who snagged the reception short of the goal line but was tackled into the end zone for the touchdown.

The Bison started to pour it on from there, building a 21-point lead on a 44-yard touchdown run by Preston Iverson, then after Blaine Goodsell intercepted a McLeod pass, Hot Springs executed a 10-play, 74-yard drive void of a third down that ended when Maciejewski scored from 1 yard out to make it 28-0 with 2:07 to play before halftime.

The Bison got the ball back with 24.6 seconds left and scored again on a three-play drive, starting with runs of 12 and 11 yards by Preston Iverson and ending with a 21-yard jump-ball pass into the end zone from Preston Iverson that Blake Hanes hauled in with a defensive back guarding heavily with just 4.4 ticks left to make it a 25-0 contest at the break.

“First and foremost, they came out ready to play. We were flat, and you can’t do that against a good Hot Springs team,” Wayne Sullivan said. “I told our team all week, (Hot Springs) is battle-tested, they’re well-coached, they’ve got athletes and they’re good up front, and that showed tonight.”

With a running clock in the second half, Landon Iverson made quick work of his carries, sprinting 68 yards on his team’s first offensive play before punching in a 7-yard touchdown.

St. Thomas More finally got on the board early in the fourth quarter, finishing off a five-play, 69-yard drive with a 48-yard touchdown pass from JonPaul Sullivan to Young, who caught the ball by the left sideline and stayed in bounds down the field.

Landon Iverson answered immediately, however, hustling 77 yards for his second touchdown of the night on the Bison’s first ensuing play from scrimmage.

The Cavaliers’ second touchdown came on a 6 for 6 drive for JonPaul Sullivan, who hit Young again in the end zone for an 8-yard score.

“I’m proud of all of them,” Kramer said. “It’s a team effort, and to see the team come together like this and play the way they did, I mean we’ve got something special here. We’re just going to ride this wave and just keep rolling.”

Hot Springs is back in action next Friday against Lead-Deadwood (2-2) at Ferguson Field, while St. Thomas More returns home to face Sturgis (2-2) next Friday.