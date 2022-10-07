Preston Iverson unstoppable as Hot Springs rolls over Rapid City Christian

HOT SPRINGS — Preston Iverson set the tone for Hot Springs on Friday night.

The senior quarterback rushed for four touchdowns in the first half and five in the game as the Bison rolled Rapid City Christian 42-0 at Woodward Field.

“Preston is a pretty good football player,” Hot Springs head coach Ben Kramer said. “When they stack us in the box it gives Preston a lot of room to do some things. We just kind of exploited what they showed us.”

The Comets (4-3) struggled to move the football against a stingy Bison (5-2) defense. Christian finished the game with 121 yard of total offense with 129 yards passing and -8 yards rushing.

“The first thing we told the team is that you can see looking across the field that those boys hit the weight room,” first-year Christian head coach Matt McIntosh said. “This is a project and you don’t get that big overnight and they should take this to show you need the offseason to get bigger and stronger.”

Iverson averaged 4 yards per carry on 26 rushing attempts for 104 yards and five touchdowns. He also finished the game 6 of 12 passing for 76 yards.

“Our front line kicked their butts tonight and really blocked hard,” Iverson said. “We definitely stepped up and coach (Kramer) is a longtime coach that knows what he’s doing.”

Christian quarterback Simon Kieffer finished the game 10 of 24 passing for 129 yards with one interception. His primary target, Braden Peterson, led all receivers with five catches for 94 yards.

The Comets finished with seven penalties for 70 yards and the Bison committed four penalties for 20 yards.

Hot Springs opened the game with a methodical 13-play, 71-yard scoring drive in 6 minutes, 54 seconds to take a 7-0 lead right away. Iverson capped the drive with a 12-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-3 as the Bison drew first blood with five minutes to play in the first quarter.

After a Christian three-and-out, Hot Springs marched 51 yards in eight plays and 3:08 to take a 14-0 lead on a 14-yard touchdown run by Iverson with two seconds left in the first.

The Bison defense opened the second quarter by forcing a turnover on downs to take over at their own 43-yard line.

Hot Springs mounted an eight-play, 57-yard scoring drive in 3:33 to go up 21-0 with 7:21 to play in the half. Iverson punched it in on a 1-yard run on fourth-and-goal to put his team up three scores.

Later in the quarter, the Bison struck again after another Comets turnover on downs. That Hot Springs scoring drive covered 43 yards in eight plays and 2:07 and culminated in a 6-yard touchdown run by Iverson to make it 28-0 with 30 seconds left in the half.

After a slow start for both squads in the third quarter, Iverson intercepted a Simon Kieffer pass and returned it 37 yards to give Hot Springs the ball at the Christian 20-yard line with 6:19 left in the period.

Two plays later, Iverson scampered for a 5-yard rushing touchdown to give the Bison a 35-0 lead with 5:42 remaining in the third and initiate a running clock.

Hot Springs added one more score in the contest on a 20-yard touchdown run by Landon Iverson to move in front 42-0 with 11:51 left in the contest to round out the lopsided home win.

The Bison wrap up the season next Friday at Hill City (2-5), while the Comets end the regular season against Woonsocket/Wessington Springs (5-2) Friday at Hart Ranch.