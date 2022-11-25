 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prisoner escapes from community assignment in Rapid City

  • Updated
  • 0

A state prison inmate left his community assignment in Rapid City Wednesday and has been placed on escape status.

Trevor Chipps, 38, failed to return from his assignment to the Rapid City Minimum Center at his scheduled time. As of Friday afternoon, Chipps was still reported as an escapee.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

He is Native American, 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. 

He is currently serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance from Minnehaha County and distribution of a controlled substance from Pennington County. 

Failure to return to custody following an assignment constitutes second degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

The DOC ask anyone who sees Chipps or knows his whereabouts to contact law enforcement. 

Trevor Chipps

Chipps

 Courtesy, South Dakota Department of Corrections

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

