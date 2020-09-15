Project making 60K masks for kids, community

Laundry World and Heritage Cleaners wash the new material before it’s sewed into masks, then rewashes the masks before they’re distributed to the public.

Masks for Rapid City supplies volunteers with kits that contain a spool of thread, enough fabric for 36 masks to fit elementary school students, and a pattern approved by Monument Health. The Monument Health Print Shop and RCAS Print Shop donated the paper and printing cost for instructions and patterns in each mask-making kit.

Since Masks for Rapid City launched, Mayfield said more than 17,000 masks have been made by the community, and all have been distributed. Masks for Rapid City has provided 450 masks for middle school and high school students, 256 for preschool students and 810 for elementary school students, Mayfield said.

RCAS also purchased disposable masks and ordered 15,000 cloth masks from Shirt Shack, said Katy Urban, community relations manager for RCAS. The district has about 13,600 students.