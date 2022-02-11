Project wants statewide trail along Highway 14

Hikers, bicyclists and anyone in the Black Hills interested in developing a statewide trail is invited to get involved in the Highway 14 trails project.

The project’s ultimate goal is to develop a trail along U.S. Highway 14 that would connect eastern and western South Dakota.

“We have seen such an increase in bikers and hikers and everybody on Highway 14, especially since the pandemic,” said Rita Anderson, De Smet Development Corporation director, who is coordinating the Highway 14 trails project. “We’re trying to raise awareness to other communities to jump on board. Let’s do this trail across the state. … We’re looking for interested parties to get involved and to make this a statewide project that could gain some momentum.”

“Highway 14 is the major highway across the middle of the state that pre-dates Interstate 90,” she said. “It seems ideal to promote this for a trail. This would be ideal for biking and hiking and to promote that as a tourism road.”

The two-lane highway passes Brookings, De Smet, Huron, Miller, Highmore and Pierre before crossing the Missouri River and continuing past Philip, Midland and connecting with Interstate 90 just east of Wall. It follows I-90 through Rapid City, Sturgis and Spearfish.

The Highway 14 project began two years ago as an initiative to develop a trail from De Smet to the De Smet Forest, a roadside park established by the South Dakota Fish, Game & Parks Department in 1946. That trail initiative grew to encompass all of Kingsbury County, Anderson said, including plans for a boardwalk on Silver Lake, made famous by Laura Ingalls Wilder’s novel “By the Shores of Silver Lake.”

“As we (the planners) have talked about it, (the trail) really should be a project all along Highway 14,” she said. “It would get people off the Interstate to look at all the things to do along Highway 14.”

Anderson said the trail planners have been working with the state Department of Transportation, Game Fish & Parks, and the National Park Service to get cost estimates and plans. People from communities across South Dakota are needed to help make the statewide trail a reality. For more information or to help with the project, contact Anderson at rita@desmetsouthdakota.org.

The Highway 14 trail would promote health and wellness by encouraging walking, hiking and bicycling. The trail also would stimulate a “road less traveled” approach to tourism by inviting tourists to get off Interstate 90 and explore more of the state and attractions along Highway 14.

“There’s so many benefits we’ve come across with how trails (affect) tourism,” Anderson said. “Nationwide, 76% of people have extended their stay in an area just because there was a trail.”

According to americantrails.org, a major benefit of trail tourism is that it contributes to tourists’ money being spent in rural towns and more economically disadvantaged areas. Trails increase tourism and property values. Anderson said every $1 in trails brings $1.72 of economic impact.

“There really isn’t another way to get across the state for bikers or walkers,” she said. “Each community has their attraction that would be ideal for those people going across the state. … It’s a good vision for the future.”

