Proposed lights a part of Ignite Soccer Club’s plan for growth, expansion

Cassidy Stalley has to cut her practices short this time of year.
Due to sunset times in the fall, the Ignite Soccer Club coach of two squads is forced to divide time among both. The organization could decide to stretch its practices out over several days instead of the regularly slated two, she said, but that’s not in the mission of Ignite Soccer Club to provide relief for parents and their busy schedules.
“Because of the darkness and no lights, I’ve had to shorten my U10 girls team from 5:30 to like 6:15,” Stalley said. “And then my boys team comes at 6 and they get themselves warmed up and ready to go, and then I practice until dark with them.”
That’s why the group has the construction of field lights among the four major components of its $400,000 proposal submitted to the Rapid City Vision Fund. The Vision Fund Citizens Committee, which has $26 million available for distribution, received 28 proposals over the summer and will make recommendations on projects to the Rapid City Council in December following public hearings this week.
About 20 applicants will present their proposals during the hearings in 20-minute intervals Wednesday and Thursday.
Ignite Soccer Club conducts practices and games at the fields located on the corner of Campbell and East St James streets. Without lights, however, it isn’t able to host tournaments or night games due to schedule limitations.
There is interest in doing so, founder and registrar Ami Scull-Larson said. Players, parents and others associated with other clubs, like those from Sturgis, Spearfish and Hill City, enjoy traveling to Rapid City to play Ignite Soccer Club teams and then visiting its shops and restaurants.
“Obviously at this time of year it gets dark soon,” Scull-Larson said. “So it makes our practice schedule a little bit hectic trying to squeeze everything in before daylight ends.”
Among the other items in the proposal, new fencing is included that will replace the dilapidated and dangerous fencing in place now, Scull-Larson said. There is also no restroom facility at the fields, but there is a sewer line that runs below the venue that could be used as a hookup for a public restroom that would replace the portable toilets currently on site. It would contain more room for athletes to change clothes and have proper handwashing facilities.
Ignite Soccer Club is also looking to expand its playing area and build additional fields to the west of its current setup, which are in need of proposed grading to make level, seeding and irrigation. Scull-Larson said two to four more fields could be built depending on their sizes.
It’s all an effort to create more space to accommodate Ignite Soccer Club’s growing organization, Scull-Larson said, which was founded in March 2020. In its first official season in Fall 2020, there were five teams and 65 players, but a year later there are now 13 teams and more than double the number of participants.
It’s just about at capacity, Scull-Larson said, among both players and volunteers.
“But there’s definitely interest and growth,” she said. “And we just want to continue offering safe and fun soccer opportunities to our competitive soccer players here in town.”
Stalley, a Rapid City native with three children who are members of Ignite Soccer Club, said having adequate and physically appealing facilities will aid in the organization's continued growth.
“One of my coaches always said you have to look good to play good, and I think that starts with where you practice,” She said. “Having a nice fence and lights and a bathroom would be so great for this little club that’s hoping to instill in kids a good work ethic and teamwork, a sense of community and all those things.”
