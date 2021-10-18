Proposed lights a part of Ignite Soccer Club’s plan for growth, expansion

Ignite Soccer Club conducts practices and games at the fields located on the corner of Campbell and East St James streets. Without lights, however, it isn’t able to host tournaments or night games due to schedule limitations.

There is interest in doing so, founder and registrar Ami Scull-Larson said. Players, parents and others associated with other clubs, like those from Sturgis, Spearfish and Hill City, enjoy traveling to Rapid City to play Ignite Soccer Club teams and then visiting its shops and restaurants.

“Obviously at this time of year it gets dark soon,” Scull-Larson said. “So it makes our practice schedule a little bit hectic trying to squeeze everything in before daylight ends.”

Among the other items in the proposal, new fencing is included that will replace the dilapidated and dangerous fencing in place now, Scull-Larson said. There is also no restroom facility at the fields, but there is a sewer line that runs below the venue that could be used as a hookup for a public restroom that would replace the portable toilets currently on site. It would contain more room for athletes to change clothes and have proper handwashing facilities.