ProRodeo Tour off to strong start at Kjerstad Arena

Tuesday night was more of the same as Garrett’s 86.5-point ride put him in position to pad the bank account this week with another solid effort in Wednesday’s second performance.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be getting on good horses, and in these finals rodeos, it’s kind of expected that you will get a good horse, and then all a guy has to do is go out and do his job," he said. "Luckily, I ain’t stubbed my toe yet, so I’m hoping to keep it going and get a little closer to that gold buckle.”

A long shot turned in the best steer wrestling run as Rowdy Parrott, 39th in world standings and out of the NFR hunt, blazed to a 3.5-second catch and tip. Fort Pierre’s Jace Melvin continued his march toward his first NFR appearance with a 3.9-second run to grab a share of second.

“That was a good steer and Jule Hazen came up here and hazed for us and did a great job,’ Melvin said. “I was glad to get a good start and make a good run.”

Though sitting eighth in world standings, and seemingly assured of making the NFR, Melvin is not yet prepared to count his chickens until the shells break.