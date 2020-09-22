ProRodeo Tour off to strong start at Kjerstad Arena

The top rodeo cowboys and cowgirls in the world vying for some of the largest payouts in professional rodeo during the final weekend of the 2020 PRCA rodeo season is a fan-friendly situation for sure.
The James Kjerstad Event Center at the Central States Fairgrounds provided just that scenario on Tuesday night as the PRCA Gold Buckle ProRodeo Tour Finale, one of rodeo’s premier events and the richest rodeo ever held in South Dakota, kicked off a five-night run.
The opening event on the program displayed a couple of bareback riders looking for big points in hopes of making a move toward a top-15 spot and a spot in the National Finals Rodeo.
Veteran Caleb Bennett (Corvallis, Mont., 25th in world standings) kept his hopes alive with a classic laid-out flat, horizontal on the back of J Bar J’s Yum Bugs, 87.5-ride while Rapid City’s Shane O’Connell (20th) drew a less performing horse and managed but a seventh-best, 83-point effort.
Bennett credited familiarity with Sparky Dreesen’s J Bar J bucking horses for his impressive ride.
“That horse come from J Bar J Rodeo, and I’ve seen a handful of his horses since I moved to Montana,” Bennett said. “The horse I had tonight is just a six-year-old horse, but he was phenomenal. I’ve seen her two or three times, and she never really done the same thing twice. But she gets in the air and give a guy a chance to win every time.”
Bennett, an eight-time NFR qualifier, came into the week back in the standings, an unusual circumstance for the 31-year-old bronc rider.
“I had wrist surgery after the NFR and came back in April and May which was probably too early but I’m starting to feel pretty good and I’m back in bareback rider shape, and I’m looking forward to what the rest of the week has,” Bennett said. “I’m always optimistic and know that I have to dominate this thing to get back to the NFR.”
A couple of saddle bronc riders, Brody Cress (third in PRCA world standings) Eagle Butte’s Shorty Garrett (fourth) haven’t needed much help to make good things happen in 2020.
That trend continued on Tuesday night as Cress spurred Dakota Rodeo’s Cover Girl to an 88-point ride to post the best score of the night while Garrett lift and charged his way to an 86.5-point effort.
“I had actually got on the horse once in Herreid, South Dakota, coming off an injury and she bucked me off,” said Cress, a Hillsdale, Wyoming cowboy. “But she’s an outstanding horse that gives a guy every chance to be able to win the round as long as they do their job.”
Garrett came into the ProTour Finale on a high having one a round, won the average, semis and finals in the Ram Circuit Finals in Greeley, Colo., last week.
Tuesday night was more of the same as Garrett’s 86.5-point ride put him in position to pad the bank account this week with another solid effort in Wednesday’s second performance.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to be getting on good horses, and in these finals rodeos, it’s kind of expected that you will get a good horse, and then all a guy has to do is go out and do his job," he said. "Luckily, I ain’t stubbed my toe yet, so I’m hoping to keep it going and get a little closer to that gold buckle.”
A long shot turned in the best steer wrestling run as Rowdy Parrott, 39th in world standings and out of the NFR hunt, blazed to a 3.5-second catch and tip. Fort Pierre’s Jace Melvin continued his march toward his first NFR appearance with a 3.9-second run to grab a share of second.
“That was a good steer and Jule Hazen came up here and hazed for us and did a great job,’ Melvin said. “I was glad to get a good start and make a good run.”
Though sitting eighth in world standings, and seemingly assured of making the NFR, Melvin is not yet prepared to count his chickens until the shells break.
“I came up here with the goal of trying to win as much as I could," he added. “And I’m not going to believe anything until it’s all over, so I’m just going to keep trying to do my best.”
The night didn’t go as well for a couple of South Dakota world class barrel racers. Jessica Routier, the 2019 reserve world champion, recorded a 16.55-second spin through the barrels (fihth overall), while 13-time NFR qualifier Lisa Lockhart tipped a barrel and posted a 20.95-second run.
A couple of Texas cowgirls, Shelley Morgan and Ryann Pedone posted the best times of the night with matching 16.21-second dashes through the cloverleaf.
Other Tuesday night event winners included Tyler Milligan (Pawhuska, Okla.) moved to the top of the first round in tie down roping with a 7.8-second time, Matt Sherwood (Pima, Ariz.) and Trey Yates (Pueblo, Colo.) posted a 4.5-second run in team roping. And in bull riding, Stetson Wright the reigning all-around world champion moved to the top of the leaderboard with an 87-point ride.
The ProRodeo Tour Finale continues on Wednesday (7:30 p.m.) at the James Kjerstad Event Center.
