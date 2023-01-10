Prosecutor: Triple murder 'centered around greed and drugs'

The trial for a New York City man accused of murdering three people in Rapid City started with several bangs Tuesday morning, as the lead prosecutor in the case clapped his his hands and shouted, "Bang!" six times—one for each shot heard by witnesses before a man and woman were found dead in a gruesome scene on Aug. 24, 2020 in a vehicle at Thomson Park.

Both Charles Red Willow, 26, of Rapid City and Ashley Nagy, 29, of Greeley, Colo., had been shot in the head.

The third victim, Dakota Zaiser, 22, of Rapid City was initially identified as a possible witness in the deaths of Red Willow and Nagy. His body was discovered on Sept. 24, 2020 in a forested area north of Sheridan Lake. Red Willow, Zaiser and Nagy were three of 12 Rapid City homicide victims in 2020.

Assistant Attorney General Trevor Thielen delivered the state's opening statement to the 17-person jury. Thielen is helping the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office with the case. Senior Deputy State's Attorney Roxanne Hammond is the lead prosecutor and Kevin Krull is assisting.

Absolu would enlist people in Rapid City to sell drugs for him, Thielen said, and he shot Red Willow over a drug debt, killing Nagy as well because she was "in the wrong place at the wrong time." Absolu's "actions centered around greed and drugs," he told the jury.

Thielen said Red Willow thought he was meeting Zaiser to buy drugs, but that Absolu came along and shot the two with a "distinct" .40 caliber black and silver handgun.

Absolu then killed Zaiser at a woman's Rapid City apartment where Absolu stayed because Zaiser "wouldn't be able to keep his mouth shut," Thielen said as he set the jury up for the testimony of a man who helped Absolu bury Zaiser's body in a shallow grave.

Thielen's narrative started at 10:37 p.m., Aug. 24 when a resident called 911 and said he'd heard gunshots and could see a vehicle in the Thomson Park parking lot. When Matthew Macrander, a RCPD parole officer at the time, arrived, he found Red Willow dead and Nagy with a severe wound to her head and covered in blood and brain matter.

Macrander would testify Tuesday, he heard a snoring sound coming from an unconscious Nagy, which he later learned was called agonal breathing, which is a reflex quickly followed by death, he said.

Nicholas Davis, who was the sergeant on duty at the time, said the heavy breathing lasted for about 45 minutes, with the length between breaths lessening as time went on.

While responding to the scene, Macrander found shell casings outside and inside the vehicle. Both Davis and Macrander said the possibility of a murder-suicide crossed their minds. However, when they were unable to find a gun in the vehicle and Davis noticed details like a cup with undisturbed liquid between Red Willow's thighs, that theory was ruled out.

The prosecution plans to present video footage of Absolu and Zaiser parking at the Meadowlark Homes property management office and walking towards the park, Thielen said, along with footage of Zaiser running away and getting into the driver's seat of a rented blue Chevy Malibu before Absolu ran to catch up with him, the two leaving the scene together.

Thielen said the rental car GPS tracker led to Absolu's arrest.

Three key events led to Absolu's arrest, according to the prosecutor. The first was Absolu's mistakes and missteps, the others were the hard work of law enforcement and luck. He also noted Shamar Bennett, the man who admitted to helping Absolu move Zaiser's body, coming forward as a factor in the case.

Bennett is set to testify during the trial that he also helped Absolu dispose of a bloody rug and chair from the woman's apartment.

The trial is scheduled for five weeks; however, Circuit Court Judge Robert Gusinsky said he expects it will last about three weeks instead. The state plans to call about 50 witnesses.

Absolu's defense attorney, Timothy Rensch, said he plans to make his opening statements later on in the trial. The witness list for Absolu is shorter with four people listed along with and anyone on the state's witness list.