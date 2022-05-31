Prosecutors miss deadline: State will not seek death penalty in Rapid City triple murder case

Four days after the court’s deadline, Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo told a judge Tuesday the state will not be seeing the death penalty for Arnson Absolu, the 37-year-old New York man charged with killing three people in Rapid City.

Vargo told Circuit Judge Robert Gusinsky he was unaware that the 45-day deadline for the court’s determination on the death penalty had passed.

Absolu has been charged with three counts of premeditated first-degree murder for the August 2020 deaths of Charles Red Willow, 26, of Rapid City, Ashley Nagy, 29, of Greeley, Colo., and Dakota Zaiser, 22, of Rapid City. If convicted, Absolu would face a minimum of life imprisonment.

Red Willow and Nagy were found dead Aug. 24, 2020, from multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle at Thomson Park in Rapid City after a 911 call around 10:40 p.m. that day.

About 20 people attended the court hearing on Tuesday, several of them wore memorial shirts for the victims. Two of Ashley Nagy’s nieces, Amarri Hiermeier and Allyson Hiermeier, spoke to the Journal afterwards. Amarri said she was upset about the state not pursuing the death penalty.

“We didn’t get the news we wanted,” Ammarri said.

Allyson said it was hard to see Absolu in person for the first time. She had been to a hearing where he appeared virtually.

“Actually seeing him, and him looking back at us. I never saw him that close, so that gives you a very hard feeling,” Allyson said. “That happened at a park we used to go to a lot as kids with our aunt, so I can’t look at the park the same. I was friends with the other two (victims), so I lost all three people. It’s just a very hard feeling.”

Allyson said she understands why Absolu is fighting against the charges, but she wants to see him held accountable so the families can mourn in peace.

“No one can actually do that until he actually gets sentenced with something,” Allyson said.

Absolu is being held at the Pennington County Jail on no bail. He was apprehended in the Bronx, New York in January 2021 and extradited to Rapid City on Jan. 19, 2021 after being charged with the murders.

Zaiser, the third victim found, was initially identified as a possible witness in the deaths of Red Willow and Nagy.

His body was discovered on Sept. 24, 2020 near Sheridan Lake. Police previously stated they believe Zaiser’s body was moved to that location. Court documents estimate that Zaiser was killed sometime between Aug. 24 and 25, 2020.

A motions hearing for Absolu will be held on July 12 at 2:30 p.m. at the Pennington County Courthouse.

