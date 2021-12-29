Prosecutors say errors made in murder case were unintentional while seeking new trial

The attorneys prosecuting a murder case for the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office are arguing that although they made mistakes when notifying the defense of immunity agreements and quashed warrants provided to key witnesses, the errors were unintentional.
The state's motion outlying how the errors occurred was filed in response to a motion from defense attorney John Murphy of Rapid City, who has filed a motion asking Circuit Court Judge Matt Brown to declare a mistrial with prejudice in the case of Barry Allman.
Judge Matt Brown will now review the written arguments before considering whether to declare a mistrial with prejudice in the case, which would prevent the prosecution from retrying Allman for the murder.
Allman is facing a second-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of Lance Baumgarten on Aug. 6, 2020.
The motions come after Murphy asked and was granted a mistrial by Judge Brown on Dec. 7, the second day of the trial in Pennington County. It was after the lunch break and after one prosecution witness had finished testifying when the defense attorney informed the judge that Deputy State’s Attorney Roxanne Hammond had granted blanket immunity to four witnesses, including to one who had already testified, without notifying him before the trial.
According to Hammond's affidavit, the immunity agreement letters had not been signed by all witnesses until days before the trial was to begin. Hammond said she found a copy of a signed immunity letter from one of the witnesses as late as 6 p.m. on Dec. 6, the day before testimony was scheduled to start.
Hammond stated that the immunity agreement for Thalia Rice was sent to Murphy at 7:30 a.m. on day 2 of the trial.
"At this time, I also gathered immunity agreements for Tyra Afraid of Lightning, Peyton Chandler and Tiana Black Elk and gave them to Pennington County State's Attorney's Office Legal Secretary Penny Wetch and asked her to email them to John Murphy immediately to ensure he had them before testimony began," Hammond's affidavit reads.
"It was my belief Mr. Murphy had the agreements for Tyra Afraid of Lightning, Peyton Chandler, and Tiana Black Elk prior to this point, but I requested that Ms. Wetch resend them just to ensure he had them before testimony began."
According to a transcript of the trial, Hammond said she never intended to withhold the information about the blanket immunity agreements for witnesses who admitted to taking drugs and consuming alcohol prior to the stabbing death.
"First and foremost, I would like to clarify those letters were sent over this morning to ensure that Mr. Murphy had them. That was not our intent for that to be the first service. It was my understanding that he had been kept abreast of this," according to the transcript.
The state is arguing that the "failure of the prosecution to disclose immunity agreements of four witnesses and the quashing of three warrants of another witness, while improper, was not intended to goad the defendant into moving for a mistrial", according to a court brief.
Prosecutors argue in their motion that the remedy is another trial with a new jury to hear all the evidence that was omitted from Afraid of Lightning, who was released from subpoena following her testimony on Dec. 7.
The state is also asking the court to deny Murphy's request for an evidentiary hearing or deposition, stating that it is unnecessary for the court to determine whether to order a mistrial by prejudice since the record is already fully developed through the trial transcript and other court records.
Witnesses say Allman stabbed Baumgarten in the chest at a Rapid City apartment on Aug. 6 after becoming angry at him, according to an affidavit from the Rapid City Police Department. He was arrested near Wanblee the next day by Oglala Sioux tribal officers.