Prosecutors say errors made in murder case were unintentional while seeking new trial

The motions come after Murphy asked and was granted a mistrial by Judge Brown on Dec. 7, the second day of the trial in Pennington County. It was after the lunch break and after one prosecution witness had finished testifying when the defense attorney informed the judge that Deputy State’s Attorney Roxanne Hammond had granted blanket immunity to four witnesses, including to one who had already testified, without notifying him before the trial.

According to Hammond's affidavit, the immunity agreement letters had not been signed by all witnesses until days before the trial was to begin. Hammond said she found a copy of a signed immunity letter from one of the witnesses as late as 6 p.m. on Dec. 6, the day before testimony was scheduled to start.

Hammond stated that the immunity agreement for Thalia Rice was sent to Murphy at 7:30 a.m. on day 2 of the trial.

"At this time, I also gathered immunity agreements for Tyra Afraid of Lightning, Peyton Chandler and Tiana Black Elk and gave them to Pennington County State's Attorney's Office Legal Secretary Penny Wetch and asked her to email them to John Murphy immediately to ensure he had them before testimony began," Hammond's affidavit reads.

"It was my belief Mr. Murphy had the agreements for Tyra Afraid of Lightning, Peyton Chandler, and Tiana Black Elk prior to this point, but I requested that Ms. Wetch resend them just to ensure he had them before testimony began."

According to a transcript of the trial, Hammond said she never intended to withhold the information about the blanket immunity agreements for witnesses who admitted to taking drugs and consuming alcohol prior to the stabbing death.