ProTourRodeo Finale set for Kjerstad Arena

Rapid City will become the center of the rodeo universe this week as the city and South Dakota cap off what has been a remarkable 2020 professional rodeo season as the prestigious Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association ProRodeo Tour Finale comes to the James Kjerstad Event Center at the Central States Fairgrounds.
This week’s Tour Finale (Tuesday thru Saturday, 7:30 p.m. each night) features the top 24 points earners in each event based upon a year-long schedule built around the top paying rodeos. It is the second PRCA world title event to be held in Rapid City in the past month as the PRCA Xtreme Broncs finale was held at the fairgrounds in late August.
“South Dakota is probably just getting it’s due this year,” Rory Lemmel, ProRodeo Tour producer, said. “We have had great rodeos for a long time, the Black Hills Roundup in Belle Fourche, the Days of ’76 in Deadwood, the Range Days Rodeo and now with the television coverage (Cowboy Channel coverage of those events), I think everybody is seeing what world class rodeos they are. And with South Dakota being open for rodeos this year, it has really brought attention to our state.”
Originally scheduled for a return to the Washington State Fair in Puyallup Wash., the ProRodeo Tour Finale is the last chance for cowboys and cowgirls to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo this year and was moved to Rapid City in July due to Covid-19 concerns in Washington.
“It’s great to see Rapid City step in to host this crucial event amid this pandemic,” PRCA CEO George Taylor said in a PRCA press release in July. “The ProRodeo Tour Finale is one of the crown jewels in pro rodeo. It’s also a key element in determining qualifiers for the Wrangler NFR and will give the Top 24 competitors in the Tour one more opportunity to make it to Las Vegas.”
That Rapid City was selected from among a number of interested cities to host the prestigious event had much to do with Lemmel, from Faith, the event producer, a role he also held with the aforementioned Xtreme Broncs Finale.
“The reason it actually came to South Dakota is because Rory Lemmel has done such a phenomenal job producing events for the PRCA and the Cowboy Channel and producing broadcasting and live events” said Central States Fair General Manager, Ron Jeffries. “With that, I think the PRCA and the Cowboy Channel had confidence that Rory Lemmel could put it together on short notice and make it work. To do a live show like that, there are only a handful of rodeo producers that can pull that off and certainly Rory is at the top of the list.”
Lemmel reciprocated in kind pointing out that the Central States Fairgrounds are an excellent rodeo facility, a fact made obvious to the PRCA and the Cowboy Channel from previous experiences.
“That fact that the Central States Fair offered the option of going indoor or outdoor was huge in making the decision,” Lemmel said. “We were looking at the weather and we had to make the decision about three weeks ago, and then decided to move inside. And the accommodating factor of all the stalls and all the bells and whistles that go along with the fair was important in why we chose Rapid City. We had several cities that would have liked to host it, but for an event like this, it has to have a lot of the amenities that go along with that.”
The star-studded field will include current world champions Sage Kimsey (six-time consecutive world champion bull rider), Clayton Biglow (bareback), Ty Erickson (steer wrestling), Zeke Thurston (saddle bronc), Haven Meged (tie-down roping), Nellie Miller (barrel racing) and a list of past champions too numerous to mention.
Definitely worth mentioning, however, is a sizable contingent of South Dakota cowboys and cowgirls who are coming into the event off outstanding 2020 professional rodeo performances in what has been a banner year for the state’s rodeo athletes.
Ten competitors from South Dakota connections have earned a spot in the ProRodeo Tour Finale: Shorty Garrett (Eagle Butte) and Cole Elshere (Faith) both up Tuesday and Wednesday night in saddle bronc; Jamie Howlett (Rapid City, Thursday and Friday) and Shane O’Connell (Rapid City, Tuesday and Wednesday) in bareback; Jace Melvin (Ft. Pierre, Tuesday and Wednesday), Jr. Dees (Aurora) in team roping and Eli Lord (Sturgis) and Taz Olson (Prairie City) both up Thursday and Friday in steer wrestling and Jessica Routier (Buffalo) and Lisa Lockhart (Oelrichs) both up Tuesday and Wednesday in barrel racing.
Six of that group appear assured of a top-15 NFR qualification (Garrett, Elshere, Howlett, Melvin, Routier and Lockhart). Among the other three, O’Connell (20th in the world) and Lord (19th) have a shot at joining them should high numbers or quick times pop up under their names on the scoreboard this week though Dees (25th) and Olson (39th in world standings) have too much ground to make up.
“People are desperately trying to get into the NFR with this being the last weekend to qualify for the NFR, this is playoff baseball,” Lemmel said. “And so, guys like Eli Lord, who sits outside the top 15, this is his last shot, and with $40,000 up in each event, it will be one last swing of the bat. And there will be guys who are outside the top 15 who will make it just by what they do it in Rapid City.”
While the remainder of the South Dakota contingent had solidified spots in the Tour Finale in past weeks, O’Connell (25th and a spot out of qualifying last week) wasn’t assured a spot until Monday.
“There were some guys who were out, I must have got just enough points to get into 24th,” O’Connell said. “And it’s great to have another chance (for the NFR), so it’s not over yet. I’m feeling good and coming off a win (Dickinson, N.D.) and now to have a big rodeo in my back yard is huge. I just need to capitalize and take advantage of it.”
The Tour Finale will feature four days of long round competition (Tuesday-Friday) with the top eight advancing to a Saturday semifinal round from which the top four will then face off in a sudden death shootout for the ProRodeo Tour gold buckle.
Tickets may be purchased at centralstatesfair.com.
