ProTourRodeo Finale set for Kjerstad Arena

“It’s great to see Rapid City step in to host this crucial event amid this pandemic,” PRCA CEO George Taylor said in a PRCA press release in July. “The ProRodeo Tour Finale is one of the crown jewels in pro rodeo. It’s also a key element in determining qualifiers for the Wrangler NFR and will give the Top 24 competitors in the Tour one more opportunity to make it to Las Vegas.”

That Rapid City was selected from among a number of interested cities to host the prestigious event had much to do with Lemmel, from Faith, the event producer, a role he also held with the aforementioned Xtreme Broncs Finale.

“The reason it actually came to South Dakota is because Rory Lemmel has done such a phenomenal job producing events for the PRCA and the Cowboy Channel and producing broadcasting and live events” said Central States Fair General Manager, Ron Jeffries. “With that, I think the PRCA and the Cowboy Channel had confidence that Rory Lemmel could put it together on short notice and make it work. To do a live show like that, there are only a handful of rodeo producers that can pull that off and certainly Rory is at the top of the list.”

Lemmel reciprocated in kind pointing out that the Central States Fairgrounds are an excellent rodeo facility, a fact made obvious to the PRCA and the Cowboy Channel from previous experiences.