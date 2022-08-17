PSCO Captain after law enforcement career spent exclusively in Pennington County

Over Pennington County Sheriff’s Cpt. Tony Harrison's almost 26-year career in law enforcement in Pennington County and Rapid City, his personality, love of the job and family support have bolstered his success.

The 50-year-old has worked on the streets as a patrol officer, investigated burglaries, taken on undercover personas, led the first street crimes unit, “which was like a heavy bike patrol,” and supervised the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET) before ultimately leading the investigative division for the PCSO the past two years.

Harrison started as a young recruit on Oct. 1, 1996 at the Rapid City Police Department. At the time, Harrison’s son, Parker, was 32 days old. He now works at the PSCO. His daughter, who’s 23, is studying to be a crime scene investigator. Harrison noted the support of his now ex-wife throughout his career.

“I fully recognize that my ex-wife was extremely supportive, and I would not be where I am today without her and her family's love and support because she did pick up a lot of the slack when I was gone doing things. And I will be eternally grateful for that," Harrison said. "And I'm grateful that she was in my life when she was to be in that role. It's part of my story."

Harrison worked as a patrol officer until 2001. During his time at the RCPD, he worked in the investigation department as a detective, and spent four years from 2003-2007 in the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET).

In 2007, he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and returned to patrol for about a year before working crime prevention, also for about a year. He then ran the RCPD’s first street crimes unit before working as a training administrator.

In 2012, he returned to the UNET as a supervisor. In March 2014, he transitioned full-time to the PCSO after hearing the police chief planned to move him back to patrol.

“It wasn’t a demotion. It’s just a transfer from the drugs to the patrol division, and I loved working narcotics,” Harrison said.

He asked the sheriff if he would hire him as a sergeant and leave him in the UNET, and he agreed. Harrison switched agencies but stayed working narcotics until he became a captain about five years ago, skipping the rank of lieutenant. He worked in patrol again for three years before becoming the leader of the PCSO investigations division, the position he’s retiring from on Friday.

“I loved working narcotics,” Harrison said. “I just enjoyed those types of investigations. They’re very fast. They’re very fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants. They’re just the unknown, and that’s what I liked most about it. And that atmosphere fit my personality very well.”

According to his father, Austin Harrison, Harrison's personality hasn’t changed much since childhood.

“(He was) very similar to the way he is now. He was almost tunnel focused. He had two speeds. It was full speed and stop. If he stopped, he went to sleep. But other than that, he was in full motion,” Austin said while sitting in Harrison’s office ahead of his retirement party on Friday.

“I came in, and I was not surprised he had a standing desk because that is him. He’s in constant motion,” Austin said.

As a child, Austin said his son “wasn’t necessarily a problem solver, but nothing really discouraged him or got in his way.”

“I know he's had a heart for his job," Austin said. "There were some times that I was marginally concerned that he might be a workaholic, but I'm thinking, 'How do you slow him down?' Because he feels he needs to be there, therefore he is there.”

Austin served in the Air Force, and the family traveled “everywhere” before the family moved to the Rapid City area in 1986, including Belgium.

“We left him in Belgium,” Austin said. “I transferred back to the states here to Ellsworth (Air Force Base), and left Tony in Belgium because of the international scouts jamboree that he wanted to attend. He was working at the chow hall at the time, even at 13 years old. A little bit of money and all you can eat. I'm thinking, 'It don't get much better.'”

"That's all I need," Harrison said.

Harrison stayed with another family for about a month until the time came for him to join his family in South Dakota. He boarded a plane to New York and transferred to South Dakota.

“He was a world traveler when he was 13, 14 years old,” Austin said.

Over 35 years later, both father and son are still in the Black Hills area, where Harrison has built his career. During his time at the RCPD and PSCO, Harrison also moved up in the ranks of the city-county Special Response Team (SRT). Harrison said SRT is another term for SWAT team.

He started as an operator and is now the commander of the entire team, which is ultimately under the sheriff and police chief.

“That's a high honor when your bosses say you're ready to run this operation,” he said.

Through Harrison’s career, he’s interacted with a lot of different people. What has he learned about them?

“There’s nothing people won’t do to each other, good or bad. Unfortunately, I see most of the bad,” Harrison said. “The things I’ve seen people do to victimize each other, to victimize their own families, victimize their own children, their own parents, is the worst of our society. But the cool thing about that, is that it is such a small percentage of our society that there’s nothing people won’t do in a time of need.”

One example Harrison pointed to in the public support following Aug. 2, 2011, when two RCPD officers, Ryan McCandless and Nick Armstrong, were killed in a shootout. Harrison said it was probably the worst day of his career. The two were the first RCPD officers to be shot dead since 1916.

“I was the second guy on the scene that day and so that's something I'll never get out of my head. Those are things that you can’t unsee. You can’t undo what happened,” Harrison said. “If I could change anything, I wish I could have gone and been there quicker and maybe saved something.”

Harrison said people showed up to the Public Safety Building with food following the shooting.

“That’s the good part of humanity that I’ll miss. I won’t miss the child abuse and the rapes and the robberies and the murders, except I kind of will a little bit. I always enjoy chasing those bad people and figuring out why they did it, but I won't miss that as much as I will the community coming up and saying thanks,” Harrison said.

Even Harrison’s career in public service ends this Friday, he’s not done working. He accepted an opportunity to work with Axon, a company that makes body cameras. He’ll train officers around the country on how to use the equipment.

“I'm not serving maybe Rapid City much anymore as an officer or Pennington County as a deputy, but I'm serving the officers and other cities and counties by helping their agencies be safer and better at what they do," Harrison said. "It’s time. I'm ready, and I'm excited."