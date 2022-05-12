Public asked to provide tips on May 5 Pine Ridge shooting of child

Law enforcement continues to ask the public for tips regarding a drive-by shooting in Pine Ridge that killed a young child a week ago.

On Wednesday, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety posted their request for information on social media a second time after the May 5 shooting. They originally asked for tips the day after the shooting. The Wednesday post included a photo of a young boy. He has not been identified.

According to the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a call at approximately 9 p.m. for a drive-by shooting at a home in the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 18. When officers arrived, they learned an occupant of a vehicle had shot at the home and fled the scene prior to police officers' arrival. During the gunfire, the young child was shot and killed.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety did not return requests for comments on the status of the investigation or if there are any suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call the OSTDPS Dispatch Center at 605-867-5111 or 1-800-CALL-FBI.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com —

