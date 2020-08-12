Public housing agencies to receive $281,657

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Monday that $472 million in CARES Act funding will go to public housing authorities in the Rocky Mountain Region to help low-income families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Of that funding, South Dakota received $281,657 for agencies in Pennington, Meade, Lawrence and Butte counties:

Pennington County Housing and Redevelopment Commission Rapid City, $210,235;

Meade County Housing and Redevelopment Commission Sturgis, $34,263;

Lawrence County Housing and Redevelopment Commission Sturgis, $34,585;

Butte County Housing Authority Sturgis, $2,574.

This funding can be used by public housing authorities to help families assisted by Housing Choice Vouchers and mainstream vouchers that serve low-income households.

"This funding will provide additional resources to public housing authorities to make sure people have a decent, safe, and affordable place to call home," HUD Secretary Ben Carson said.

“These new funds are important and will go a long way to help low-income residents secure and retain affordable housing during this unprecedented time,” said Hunter Kurtz, assistant secretary for Public and Indian Housing.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0