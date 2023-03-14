Three major street improvement projects worth more than $9.5 million may cause a few traffic headaches in Rapid City over the summer but will alleviate future problems as the city continues to grow.

The Public Works Committee unanimously recommended approval Tuesday of advertising bids for projects on Catron Boulevard, Sheridan Road and Wildwood Drive. The items will move forward to Monday’s Rapid City Council meeting for possible approval.

If the full council approves the recommendation, the projects will go out for bid in April.

One of the projects includes the particularly troublesome intersection of Sheridan Lake Road and Catron Boulevard, which narrows down to two lanes at Corral Drive. City Engineer Roger Hall said Sheridan Lake Road will be widened to four lanes in a future project, but to prepare for that work to begin, the Public Works Department will need to spend approximately $3.5 million to relocate utilities and sidewalks, and build a retaining wall.

"Everybody knows that's a major choke point in the southeast part of town. This year's project is nothing more than taking all those underground utilities that we deal with — you know your telephone, your cable, the power, the gas — and moving them into a common trench on the east side of the road," Hall said.

The retaining wall will also be built on the east side of Sheridan Lake Road because the city will use the entire right-of-way there in the area. Hall said the east side currently has a fence along the roadway to keep pedestrians safe. The new retaining wall will have a fence along the top to serve the same purpose.

"That's going to be a pretty major project. It's going to start the day after school gets out. That's our goal," Hall said. "And the goal is to be done before school starts. That's going to be a real challenge for any contractor that we have out there. So it'll be interesting. It'll be a challenge."

In the same area, work will begin on rehabilitating Catron Boulevard's surface from Les Hollers Way to Sheridan Lake Road, a $1.3 million project. Hall said Catron Boulevard has experienced degradation earlier than expected in that particular stretch.

"We're going to mill the existing asphalt off and then go back and repave with a new surface and restriping. Also, we're going to do some ADA upgrades at Les Hollers," he said.

The Americans With Disabilities Act improvements will include a pedestrian crossing and installation of pedestrian push buttons at the existing traffic signal. If approved, the project will go to bid on April 25 with the project scheduled to occur this summer.

Hall said traffic will keep flowing in both directions on Catron Boulevard and Sheridan Lake Road during the projects, but urges drivers to be cautious.

"It will neck down and it will be a bottleneck. So, we just ask people to take their time and be safe. Try, if you can, to find alternative routes... just avoid the construction," Hall said. "Remember, these are our neighbors and our friends that work in these projects and we've got to be safe and take care of them."

Another project that might not impact traffic as much, but comes with a hefty price tag is phase 2 of reconstruction work on portions of Wildwood Drive, Alpine Court, Greenleaf Court and Vanishing Trail Court. The $4.85 million project includes full street and utility reconstruction.

Hall said this the the final portion of a three-phase project that will include asphalt pavement sections replacement and widening, with gravel shoulders. Existing water mains will be rebuilt and sanitary sewer mains installed.

"Similar to what we've done before, we put in new water and new sewer up through these areas and provide the homeowners there an opportunity to connect to the sewer if they want to," Hall said. "Most of the people in that area are on on site septic things and on site sewer systems. It's a very challenging area."

Hall said the project has been in the works for quite some time and he is looking forward to getting it completed. The anticipated start date will be in may, with an estimated completion date in fall 2024.