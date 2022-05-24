Punch cards urge support for farmers, gardening

Dakota Rural Action is offering a new incentive to support local farmers markets and gardening in western South Dakota. Beginning in June, Dakota Rural Action is collecting SoDak Grown punch cards.

Each time an individual purchases or harvests a local food item, that counts as one punch on the card. If someone buys three local food items in one day, they’ll get three punches. Harvest 12 local food items, and an individual can get all 12 punches. When a SoDak Grown punch card is filled, it can be turned in at any participating location.

The card will be entered into a monthly drawing for a chance to win gift cards from local businesses. Drawings will take place during the months of June through October to highlight the peak of the local food season in South Dakota.

Participating farmers’ markets and grocery stores will have punch cards available at their locations throughout the summer and in the fall through October. Participating Black Hills locations include: Cox’s Farm Stand, Rapid City; Bear Butte Gardens, Sturgis; Cycle Farms, Spearfish; and Hot Springs Farmers Market.

For more information, contact Dakota Rural Action at action@dakotarural.org or call 605-697-5204, or follow facebook.com/SoDakGrown/

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0