QB Froehlich leads Marshals to inaugural victory

The Rapid City Marshals set the tone when it forced a three-and-out on the Topeka Tropics' first drive. Taking over, they proceeded to mount a 10-play, 49-yard drive in just under eight minutes to take a 7-0 lead with 4:21 left in the opening quarter.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Marshals forced a fumble and Devonte Tinsley returned it back 30 yards and into the end zone to give his team a 14-0 advantage, and they never looked back.

Quarterback Bobby Froehlich anchored a high-flying offensive attack as the Marshals tamed the Tropics 46-25 Saturday evening for the organization's first-ever regular season win in front of a sizable crowd at Summit Arena.

“This is awesome,” Froehlich said. “This team has prepared for months, some guys since January, it just feels amazing. The fans are awesome out here in Rapid City and it’s just an unreal feeling.”

The rookie gunslinger completed 23 of 36 passes for 191 yards and four touchdowns. It's not only Froehlich’s first season of professional football, but his first time playing indoor football.

For the last four years he played Division III college football at Wittenberg University where he threw for 2,762 yards and 19 touchdowns in 22 games.

Head coach Donte Dudley liked what he saw from Froelich and the Marshals in the opener, but believes there’s more to his quarterback than a guy who can throw the deep ball.

“He’s just a baller, man,” Dudley said. “He’ll give you everything that he has, there’s nobody out there who wants to get more than him. I really believe that every play he’s giving you everything he has. We have to contain him, sometimes he gets fascinated with the long ball, but he comes to play every day.”

Demetrius Davis led all wide receivers with five catches for 71 yards and three touchdowns for the Marshals (1-0). His three years of indoor experience certainly showed on the bright red turf Saturday.

He caught a seven-yard pass to give the Marshals their first score, hauled in a 21-yard TD reception to put his team in front 28-7 with 2:24 left in the first half and scored a 25-yard touchdown to open the second half and make the score 34-7 with 10 minutes left in third quarter.

“I practiced hard, my defense made me better all week and my coaches put me in the right position to make plays,” Davis said. “The quarterback put it right there on the spot and we executed as an offense. We’re trying to get better week-by-week.”

The Marshals outgained the Tropics (0-3) in yards 224-135. The Rapid City defense limited Topeka quarterback Rayjohn Ramsey to 123 yards on 11 of 17 passing and held the Tropics to 12 yards rushing on six carries.

“It was good, but we have a lot of things we need to clean up,” Dudley said. “It was promising, but we have to play faster like we do at practice."

Sloppiness certainly appeared on the field later in the game. The Marshals committed seven penalties that totaled 55 yards, and kicker Melissa Strother missed three extra points and had a field goal blocked in the final three quarters. But those errors did not haunt Rapid City in the end.

“I didn’t see the speed we displayed at practice and that hurt us in the second half,” Dudley said. “Maybe it was conditioning, and I’ll take ownership of that, but it was a good victory. We just have a lot of things to clean up.”

The Marshals went ahead 14-0 after one quarter, but the Tropics took advantage of favorable field position at the Rapid City 10-yard line and got into the end zone to make it a one-possession game, cutting its deficit to 14-7 on a five-yard touchdown pass from Ramsey to Andre Taylor Jr. with 14:08 left in the first half.

The Marshals answered with a three-play, 38-yard drive capped off by a two-yard touchdown run by Diron Simmons to extend their lead to 21-7. The running back finished the game with seven carries for 31 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and added five catches for 26 yards receiving.

Rapid City added two more touchdowns through the air on 21-yard and 25-yard catches by Davis to carry a 34-7 lead into the halftime break.

Topeka scored on the first two possessions of the third quarter to cut the score to 34-19. Field position played a large role for the Tropics, who started those drives at the opposing 12, thanks to a long kickoff return, and the Rapid City 2 after a 48-yard return on the blocked field goal.

But the Marshals' defense stood strong in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Dudley singled out the wide receiver group as the unit that needs the most improvement before their next game against the Sioux City Bandits, slated for 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Summit Arena.

"No drops. I don't want to see us dropping the ball," Dudley said. "And I want to see more consistency in our route running, and defensively I need to look at the film to see where we are."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.