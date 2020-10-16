QB Jayden Johannsen battles Crohn's disease to lead Hardrockers

Although he initially thought that most athletes didn't have to deal with what he had, he was wrong. His mother, Jill, found out about the organization Athletes vs. Crohn's, which was started by former Wyoming and current NBA player Larry Nance, Jr., who suffers from the disease.

"I started looking into it and I was like, 'Wow, there are a lot of kids and adults that are athletes who have gone through it,'" he said. "It kind of makes you feel good that people have done it before, and it is not the end of the world for you just because you have Crohn's."

Along with certain foods, stress is a key component to Crohn's flares. Dealing with his health and stress, Johannsen said he felt that after one year at NDSU, he needed to move on and get back closer to home.

A mechanical engineering major, Mines fit the bill not only academically, but athletically.

"I think I made a decision for myself; it's close to home, in-state, a new coaching staff that would give me an opportunity to come out and compete for a starting job," he said. "I just feel that it was best for my life that I change some of my priorities, move on from NDSU and pursue football somewhere else."