QBs lead BHSU, SD Mines to season-opening victories

Aiden Willard came into the game in the second half and threw for 210 yards and touchdowns to lead Black Hills State to a Week 1 victory over Dickinson State, 17-2, on Thursday night at Henry Biesiot Activities Center in Dickinson, North Dakota.

Willard completed 13 of 17 passes with two interceptions in relief of starter Chance Eben, who went 5 for 10 for 30 yards and one pick.

Nolan Sussel ran for 102 yards on 22 carries for the Yellow Jackets (1-0) and caught three passes for 22 yards and a touchdown. Mitch McKibbin tallied 90 receiving yards on three receptions and one touchdown, and Hassan Williams added 80 yards on five catches.

B Rosenstrauch and Nicc Quinones both had interceptions on defense for BHSU, while Zaine Hood and Ryder Blair collected sacks. Aaron Thiele led the team with six tackles.

The Yellow Jackets host Williams Jewell College on Sept. 10 in their home opener at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish.

Johannsen has career day as Hardrockers beat Miners

Jayden Johannsen threw for 433 yards and four touchdowns as South Dakota Mines ran away with a 43-20 win over Missouri S&T in its season opener Thursday at Allgood-Bailey Stadium in Rolla, Missouri.

Johannsen, a redshirt sophomore from Sioux Falls, completed 20 of 28 passes without an interception and was the game's leading rusher with 69 yards on nine carries. Jeremiah Bridges caught five passes for 192 yards and two scores, while Isaiah Eastman tallied six receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown. Running back Bryan Lumsden picked up 37 yards on 13 carries and fumbled twice.

Casey Knutsen and Kyante Christian made seven tackles each for the Hardrockers (1-0) defense, while Hunter Newsom, Cole Seiwald and Otutoa Afu each tallied one sack.

SD Mines finished with 534 offensive yards and went 5 for 11 on third down. Missouri S&T ended with 249 passing yards, 72 rushing yards and went 5 for 15 on third down while committing 10 penalties worth 100 yards.

The Hardrockers face Truman State on Sept. 10 in their home opener at O'Harra Stadium.