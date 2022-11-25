Quake shake off Sabres with go-ahead goal in final minute

Nick Cofer scored the game winning goal on an assist by Wyatt O'Donoghue with 33 seconds left in the contest as the Yellowstone Quake edged the Badlands Sabres 3-2 on Friday at Riley Arena in Cody, Wyoming.

It marked the fifth straight loss for the Sabres (5-12-3) and their first defeat at the hands of the Quake (6-11-3) this season.

Yellowstone outshot Badlands 40-36 in the contest. The Sabres scored one goal on four power plays, while the Quake managed one goal on seven power plays.

Badlands sent eight players to the penalty box for 16 minutes and Yellowstone sent four players to the box for eight minutes.

Cofer led the way for the Quake with two goals and Steven Kelley earned the win at goalie with 34 saves on 36 shots. Ryan Hiles added the other goal for Yellowstone.

Zach Broxterman suffered the loss between the pipes with 37 saves on 40 shots.

Rushmore Thunder alum Hunter Walla managed one goal for the Sabers and Carter Johnson netted the other.

Badlands drew first blood when Johnson gave his team a 1-0 advantage on a power play at 11:22 in the first period on assists by Tyson Dunbar and Dawson Wirth.

Yellowstone responded with Hiles' power-play goal at 17:43 in the first on assists by Blake Mitchell and Brayson Bennett to even the score at 1-1 after one period.

Neither team netted a shot in the second period despite 13 shots by the Sabres and 11 shots by the Quake.

In the third period Cofer gave Yellowstone its first lead, 2-1, on assists by P.J. Comrose and Ben Carlson at 5:39.

Walla responded with the equalizer on assists by Johnson and Kennan Howard at 16:14 to make it 2-2.

Then Cofer recorded the game winning goal via O'Donoghue and Bennett at 19:27 to secure a 3-2 victory for Yellowston.

The Sabres and Quake return to the ice at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Riley Arena to cap a two-game set.