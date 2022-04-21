Quarterback battle rages on after competitive spring at Black Hills State

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State spring football game lasted just over 10 minutes Thursday night at Lyle Hare Stadium before lightning in the area forced the staff to clear the stands and ultimately cancel the game.

The Yellow Jackets divided into an offensive and defensive squad and completed three series before the weather intervened.

Head coach Josh Breske expressed his disappointment after the cancellation, but said the growth his team showed this spring gives him a lot to look forward to this fall.

“I’m extremely proud of how our guys competed through spring,” Breske said. “They practiced like professionals, trained hard, took care of their bodies and came out to morning practice ready to compete with high energy.”

Three quarterbacks suited up in the snippet of live action Thursday, Chance Eben, Aidan Willard and Tyler Speake. After the spring, Breske said that Eben and Willard remain locked in a dead heat in competition for the starting role.

“They both did a great job,” Breske said. “I don’t think we could name a starter today. That competition will definitely go on to fall camp.”

Eben handled most of the duties at signal-caller last season. The junior appeared in all 11 games and completed 144 of 262 passes for 1,589 yards and 14 touchdowns along with 11 interceptions.

Willard, on the other hand, stepped on campus at BHSU last fall after transferring from Oregon State. The senior participated in one play for the Beavers in 2019 and decided to move afterward. He completed 19 of 30 passes for 266 yards, four touchdowns and threw one interception last season.

This spring Willard closed the gap, setting up an intense competition this fall.

“I think it was good for Aidan Willard to get a chance and catch up a little bit,” Breske said. “He stepped on campus the first day of fall camp, last year, on the coattails of Chance Eben, who had spring ball and a whole summer with the team. It was good to see him catch up and learn the playbook and the trickier nuances of the offense.”

Breske noted improvement in every position group this fall and said the Yellow Jackets got a lot better this spring.

On offense he highlighted the growth of Sam Abrogio on the offensive line. The junior reworked his body and upped his weight to 300 pounds this spring and now serves as a leader in his position group.

Breske also likes the growth he’s seen from starting tailback Nolan Susel, and pointed out wide receiver Mitch McKibbin, who received an athletic scholarship after the spring game.

“We kind of announced at the end of the scrimmage he’d be moving onto a scholarship,” Breske said. “We had a little bit of a celebration in the locker room in the midst of canceling the spring game.”

Defensively, Breske saw significant improvement in the trenches.

“Our young defensive linemen, Aric Eades, Zaine Hood andJustin Bevrotte, all got a lot of playing time for us last fall,” Breske said. It was more out of necessity than anything but now they’re looking like older guys this spring. I’m very proud and happy to see them contribute."

The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 4-1 start last season before they lost the last six games of 2021 en route to a 4-7 finish.

Breske feels momentum building for BHSU to get back on track. The coaching staff already received their highest number of commitments for their voluntary summer workout program.

“Our guys have made a great commitment to be here for voluntary summer workouts,” Breske said. “Our first summer we had 55, this past summer we had 75 and we are anticipating upwards of 90 this year. That’s where we will get a leg up on the other RMAC teams that don’t have that commitment. Our guys understand that if they want to get better, they have to put in more time.”

BHSU has one spring practice date left before the NCAA dead period commences, but called it off due to uncertainty in the weather this weekend. The Yellow Jackets open the season on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Dickinson State.

“Winning championships and making the playoffs costs what it costs and they are paying the price,” Breske said. “I’m just proud to be their coach, proud of the work they put in and proud of the commitment they put into this program.”

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.