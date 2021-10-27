Quarterfinal Football Previews: Stevens head coach Michael Scott preparing for 1st playoff game

For a Rapid City Stevens football team that went winless in 2020, last Thursday’s win had multiple implications.

Not only did its 49-0 win over rival Rapid City Central avenge last year’s loss, but it earned the Raiders a playoff berth, the first for second-year head coach Michael Scott.

“I’m really excited, more so for the kids. I think they really worked hard this season, especially after the season we had last year,” Scott said. “Obviously we didn’t win a gazillion games this year, but to be able to come out, play differently in Year 2, it’s a huge accomplishment.”

Stevens (3-6), the No. 8 seed in the Class 11AAA bracket, has its work cut out for it, however, as its first-round and quarterfinal matchup is a rematch with undefeated No. 1 Harrisburg (9-0), the lone team in the class that has averaged more than 40 points per game.

It’s still a business trip, said Scott, who isn’t ready for the season to end Thursday and hopes his senior players feel the same. In their regular-season meeting, the Raiders held a lead in the early going and fell behind by just one possession at halftime, but a couple turnovers led to points for the Tigers, who pulled away for a 49-25 win back on Oct. 1.

It’ll be important for Stevens to play strong offense all game, Scott said, and execute for four quarters.

“We have to go out and play solid, sound football on both sides of the football and special teams to have a shot at being victorious,” he said. “I take nothing away from any of the teams that we’ve faced, but anything can happen on a Thursday or Friday night, and I think when we play really well we can play with the best of them.”

The Raiders did manage to put up 25 points on the Tigers, the third most Harrisburg has allowed in the game this season, thanks to strong play from quarterback Jed Jenson. Running back Uriah Glnn finally got to show his stuff against the Cobblers, rushing for more than 200 yards and scoring six touchdowns.

It’s a potential recipe for success, but Scott said he’ll need his offense to score more than 25 points, while his defense will have to force a turnover or two.

“It’s not like we don’t know what to do or that we don’t have the athletes and the talent to go out and play with them,” he said. “I tell a lot of the players, don’t get caught up into what they’re ranking is or who they are. We just have to go out and play.”

Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. Mountain Time at Harrisburg High School.

AFTER SLIPPING INTO PLAYOFFS, STURGIS HOPES FOR MORE

Sturgis opened the 2021 season 0-5 against tough competition, including Tea Area.

The Scoopers rallied in the second half of their campaign, however, and won three of their final four games to sneak into the Class 11AA postseason by .111 ranking points over Spearfish.

Now Sturgis (3-6), the No. 8 seed, is preparing for another trip to East River for a rematch with undefeated No. 1 Tea Area (9-0), and is hoping to build off its recent performances that included a big victory over St. Thomas More.

“When you’re not winning games, it’s difficult because sometimes the kids’ technique goes awry and their attitudes aren’t the greatest sometimes,” Scoopers head coach Chris Koletzky said. “That was probably the biggest challenge, so just having the opportunity to hopefully put a better product out there than the first time we played Tea is our goal.”

After losing 52-0 to the Titans on Sept. 3, Koletzky said seeing them again is an advantage for his squad because he knows what didn’t work last time and can make the right adjustments. It’s no secret what Tea Area does well, so he’s game-planning to match that.

“We know what they’re going to do, and everybody in the state knows what they’re going to do, as far as their schemes,” he said. “They’re just so physical off the football, and fast and athletic, so we’ve just got to execute better and play a physical football game.”

One area Koletzky said his squad can’t match up with the Titans on is scoring. Tea Area is averaging 44.8 points per game, with Sturgis averaging 20.6, so trying to go back-and-forth into the end zone is unlikely to work. Koletzky said controlling the clock on offense and avoiding big on defense will help keep the Scoopers in the game.

“We just can’t go toe-to-toe with them. We know that,” Koletzky said. “Hopefully our boys will be better prepared for them this time as far as knowing what to expect when they line up.”

Koletzky is hoping that running back Konner Berndt will aid in the clock game. The senior leads Class AA with more than 1,200 rushing yards and isn’t a stranger to carrying the ball more than 20 times in a contest.

“He’s going to make that first guy miss and he’s going to carry the pile,” Koletzky said. “We’re hoping that he can continue some of his success on Thursday night and control that clock a little bit with us and hopefully open some stuff up for the passing.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain Time on Thursday at Tea Area High School.

WALL SET FOR REMATCH WITH GREGORY

When Wall played Gregory during the regular season, it was a different team.

It was Week 1, and the Eagles were messy with several new starting players, and committed double-digit penalties and turnovers that led to points.

Wall squeaked out a 19-6 win, but has since crushed opponents by an average of 49.1 to 7.8 to remain undefeated on the season.

“Some of that you can attribute to first-game jitters and some other kids who were first-time starters,” Eagles head coach Lex Heathershaw said. “We’ve really grown as a team and I think that’s just shown week in and week out that we’ve come a long way and we’re really proud of the product we’re putting on the field.”

Wall (9-0), the No. 3 seed in Class 9A, is preparing for a quarterfinal rematch with No. 6 Gregory (6-3). While his team has racked up over 50 points several times this year, Heathershaw is emphasizing to them that not every play will go for a touchdown. In fact, most are designed to pick up 4-5 yards, so patience will be important.

“The first time we played Gregory we had some mistakes, too,” he said. “So I think it’s important that we stay disciplined during Thursday’s game and just remember to keep our heads down and keep working towards the end goal.”

He added that his defense will have to think the same away, and operate out of a bend-don’t break attitude.

“Gregory’s a good football program and they have a good football culture, so we’re preparing for them as hard as we can, day in and day out,” he said. “We understand that they’re going to come ready and they’re going to come out with a little bit of a chip on their shoulder.”

Kickoff is slated for 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time at Wall High School.

TOP-SEEDED WINNER HOSTING MCM

Not only has Winner rolled over opponents this season, its first-round victory was its largest yet.

The Warriors entered the Class 11B playoffs beating teams by an average of 49.9 to 6.6, but dismantled Clark/Willow Lake 60-0 in one half of work to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

Winner (9-0), the No. 1 seed in 11B, will now face No. 9 McCook Central/Montrose (7-2), which grinded out a 9-6 upset win over No. 8 Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central in the first round. The Fighting Cougars are averaging 29.2 points per game while allowing an average of 15.6.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain Time on Thursday at Winner High School.

HARDING COUNTY/BISON HAS INTRIGUING QF MATCHUP

Harding County/Bison and Faulkton Area are fairly evenly matched up on paper.

The Ranchers are averaging 37.4-14.9 in their 6-3 season, while the Trojans are averaging 37.1-15.1 in their 7-2 campaign.

Based on ranking points, Faulkton Area is the No. 2 seed in Class 9B, while Harding County/Bison is No. 7, but the two teams will set all that aside Thursday in their quarterfinal meeting.

They’ll be playing for one of four remaining spots in the bracket. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time at Garry Cunningham Sports Complex in Faulkton.

LYMAN, TIMBER LAKE MEET FOR SPOT IN SEMIFINALS

Lyman and Timber Lake got through their first-round playoff games in very different ways.

The Raiders, the No. 4 seed in Class 9AA, trounced Stanley County 30-0, while the Panthers, the No. 5 seed, grinded out a 14-8 win over Leola/Frederick Area.

The two squads will now meet on Thursday for a spot in the semifinals. Lyman (8-1) is averaging 41.8-8 in games, while Timber Lake (8-1) is averaging 41.6-8.7.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Lyman High School.

