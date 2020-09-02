Queeneville returning to the Rush

The Rapid City Rush announced Tuesday that forward Peter Quenneville has re-signed for the 2020-21 ECHL Season.
Quenneville returns to the Rush for his second season with the organization. The 6-foot, 190-pound forward led the team in scoring with 58 points in 51 games, and finished tied with Tyler Coulter for the team’s goal-scoring lead with 24. In addition, he earned an AHL call-up to the Rockford IceHogs, and appeared in 7 games. On Nov. 26, Quenneville was named the 11th captain in Rapid City Rush history.
“The way things left off last year, there’s a lot left on the table for our team. There’s a hunger and a drive to come back to a team that looks to be well put together heading into next season. It’s an exciting opportunity to be a part of,” Quenneville said. “We had a great group of guys, an incredible staff, and what more can I say about the fans? It was all first class. Coming into next season, I hope to continue to be a leader on this team, and continue to contribute at a high level. As a team, I think our goal has to be to win the Mountain Division title and take care of things in the toughest division in the league in our quest to win a Kelly Cup Championship. To the fans, please continue to be safe and healthy, and get ready to rock the Civic Center when we see you again. I can’t wait to be back!”
Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault said the offseason continues to be even more exciting for the development of the team and Quenneville's return is a driving force behind that excitement.
“Between him and Tyler Coulter returning to the team, we now have over 25% of our goal-scoring from last season back in the fold for this year.," Tetrault said. "Peter had a breakout year with us last year, and really developed as a leader in our club. He was our captain, our leading scorer, a power play threat, and a tremendous ambassador for the game in our community. Peter’s return solidifies our top-line right wing position. With the veterans we have currently signed for next season, that will only help Peter continue to be an offensive force, as well as continue to develop as a leader in every facet.”
