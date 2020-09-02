Queeneville returning to the Rush

Quenneville returns to the Rush for his second season with the organization. The 6-foot, 190-pound forward led the team in scoring with 58 points in 51 games, and finished tied with Tyler Coulter for the team’s goal-scoring lead with 24. In addition, he earned an AHL call-up to the Rockford IceHogs, and appeared in 7 games. On Nov. 26, Quenneville was named the 11th captain in Rapid City Rush history.

“The way things left off last year, there’s a lot left on the table for our team. There’s a hunger and a drive to come back to a team that looks to be well put together heading into next season. It’s an exciting opportunity to be a part of,” Quenneville said. “We had a great group of guys, an incredible staff, and what more can I say about the fans? It was all first class. Coming into next season, I hope to continue to be a leader on this team, and continue to contribute at a high level. As a team, I think our goal has to be to win the Mountain Division title and take care of things in the toughest division in the league in our quest to win a Kelly Cup Championship. To the fans, please continue to be safe and healthy, and get ready to rock the Civic Center when we see you again. I can’t wait to be back!”