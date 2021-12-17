Quick start pushes White River boys into LNI title game

White River got 31 points from junior Joe Sayler and used a stifling first-half defense to build a commanding lead as the Tigers ran past Red Cloud 63-41 Friday at Summit Arena to secure a spot in Saturday's Lakota Nation Invitational title game in the Oceti Sakowin bracket.

White River will face Lower Brule to try and claim its fourth straight LNI championship.

Even with a title on the line at Summit Arena, White River head coach Eldon Marshall is happy to be coaching in the LNI once again after the 2020 tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

“It’s great to see all the kids here again this year, and go out and play basketball and everything else surrounding it,” said Marshall, whose Tigers are playing for their ninth LNI title in the head coach’s 19 years at White River. “It's just great to be a part of the success that we've had, and it is because of the kids. I’m just grateful to be able to coach these kids.”

The first semifinal Friday pitted the Crusaders, ranked No. 4 in the Class A boys poll, against a Tigers team that came in ranked second in Class B.

White River’s defense blanketed Red Cloud from the jump, pressuring the Crusaders into 12 first-half turnovers. The Tigers’ ball pressure away from the basket kept Red Cloud from getting good looks around the basket and many second-chance looks off offensive rebounds.

Crusaders head coach Christian McGhee said some of his team’s struggles against White River came from not playing together last season.

“We didn't have a season last year and some guys were playing elsewhere, but it's not the same,” McGhee said. “It's not the same style. I would say we don't have experience, and that showed tonight. We just weren't ready, and I told them that's on me. I put that on me. We're going to be better from here on out.”

Sayler was the offensive catalyst for White River during an 18-2 run that broke open a game that was tied 3-3 two minutes into the game. Seiler, who signed this fall to play basketball at South Dakota State, had nine of his 16 first-half points during that run. His steal and layup pushed the Tigers out to a 21-5 lead with eight and a half minutes to play in the opening half.

“He is a gym rat,” Marshall said of his junior guard. “He's in the gym all the time working. He's a great ball handler and he's really worked on his shooting. He's just gotten physically stronger and he is still growing. He brings that skill along with that strength, the maturity and the mentality, he is just getting better. He gets better every time he gets on the court.”

White River built a 40-17 lead by halftime and turned Red Cloud over on the Crusaders' first three possessions of the second half to push the lead over 30 points.

Red Cloud showed some flashes off the up-tempo style of basketball it likes to play, and cut White River’s lead to 58-36 with three and a half minutes to play. Adriano Rama, a junior guard, scored 11 points in a three-minute span to provide the Crusaders with a lift late in the game.

“When we were aggressive, we got some good things,” McGhee said. “Sometimes, we rushed it a little bit when we wanted to be patient. Their ball pressure really extended on us and really got to us.”

Marshall, who has the most career titles as a head coach at the LNI with eight, looks up to some of the great coaches who came before him, Jesse Mendoza, Red Prue, Silas Blaine and Larry Luitjens among them, as he readies his team to play for the championship.

“You watch what they accomplished and try to beome and be a part of it," Marshall said. “So to watch those guys, their success, you really want to learn from them. It's an honor to compete against them.”

The Oceti Sakowin boys championship game tips off at 8 p.m. at Summit Arena.

