ECHL HOCKEY

Quinn Wichers returns to Rush from Tucson

Rapid City defenseman Quinn Wichers celebrates after scoring his first goal of the season during the Rush's 5-4 loss to the Allen Americans Nov. 20, 2021 at The Monument Ice Arena.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

The Rapid City Rush announced Thursday that defenseman Quinn Wichers has been returned from his loan to the AHL Tucson Roadrunners.

Wichers returns to Rapid City, where he has appeared in 35 games and has two goals and five assists. The first-year pro out of Mercyhurst University has now had four separate stints in the AHL with the Roadrunners and has appeared in 11 games.

The Rush will return to action Friday, March 18 for the first of three games in three days against the Kansas City Mavericks.

