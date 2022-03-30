 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
ECHL HOCKEY

Quinn Wichers returns to Rush from Tuscon

  • 0
Rush (copy)

Rapid City defenseman Quinn Wichers (5) takes down Wichita's Logan Fredericks during a breakaway to give the Thunder a penalty shot on Feb. 10 at The Monument Ice Arena.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday that defenseman Quinn Wichers has been returned from his loan to the AHL Tucson Roadrunners.

Wichers returns to the Rush where he has appeared in 34 games and recorded two goals and five assists.

The rookie defenseman has made five trips to the AHL ranks this season and during his time with Tucson has appeared in a combined 16 games. He is with the team and available for this week’s road games in Utah against the Grizzlies.

The Rush open up their week on the road in Utah on Wednesday night.

Rapid City enters Wednesday’s game in second place in the ECHL's Mountain Division, just three points behind the division-leading Grizzlies.

There is a watch party on Wednesday night at Buffalo Wild Wings, and puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Maverik Center.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 26

Your Two Cents for March 26

Maybe Nick Uhre needs to ask his mother to stop her her social media rants before asking our governor to remove our duly elected mayor. When y…

Watch Now: Related Video

South Africans turn to comedy to cope with economic crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News