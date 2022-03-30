Quinn Wichers returns to Rush from Tuscon

The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday that defenseman Quinn Wichers has been returned from his loan to the AHL Tucson Roadrunners.

Wichers returns to the Rush where he has appeared in 34 games and recorded two goals and five assists.

The rookie defenseman has made five trips to the AHL ranks this season and during his time with Tucson has appeared in a combined 16 games. He is with the team and available for this week’s road games in Utah against the Grizzlies.

The Rush open up their week on the road in Utah on Wednesday night.

Rapid City enters Wednesday’s game in second place in the ECHL's Mountain Division, just three points behind the division-leading Grizzlies.

There is a watch party on Wednesday night at Buffalo Wild Wings, and puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Maverik Center.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0