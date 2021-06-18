Racers compete in Dillon Heinzerling Memorial at Black Hills Speedway

Rapid City's Todd Pudwill edged points leader Clint Jensen to earn his first win of the season at the Dillon Heinzerling Midwest Mod Memorial Race on Friday night at Black Hills Speedway.

Pudwill competed in the WISSOTA Mod Four event and won the 10-lap race for his first victory of the season after collecting a top five and two top 10 finishes.

Black Hills Speedway was the site of another full night of races, as five events took place in its seventh week of competition.

In IMCA Hobby Stock, Kyle Hanson of Hermosa topped points leader Alan McNeil for his second win of the season.

Rapid City's Brent Neilsen, who leads the points race in IMCA Modified, picked up his first victory of the season in the division to extend his lead.

Troy Leiker and Tony Leiker, both of Gillette, came in first in the WISSOTA Midwest Mods division, while Darin Hauff of Rapid City and Matt Heinzerling of Spearfish finished third and fourth.

In WISSOTA Street Stock, Kyle Bertram of Dallas, South Dakota won, while four participants from Kyle followed in the next positions.