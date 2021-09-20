Rachel Preston named Summit League Defensive Player of the Week

Rachel Preston has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Women's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. Preston totaled a team-high 90 minutes at centre-back while leading the Jackrabbits' back line in a 2-0 win against Northern Illinois Friday.

SDSU tied a program record while posting its fifth shutout of the season by holding the Huskies to just one shot during the contest. The feat had previously been accomplished by a Jackrabbits squad only three times in program history, the last time also happening against Northern Illinois in 2019, the teams' last meeting.

"I'm really proud of Rachel," head coach Brock Thompson said. "She is a great defender and an important leader on this team. Any time you can hold a team to just one shot, it's something to be proud of... our defensive presence was great on Friday. This recognition is well-deserved, and I think she'd be the first to say that it reflects an entire team effort."

This marks Preston's second-career Summit League weekly honor.

South Dakota State returns to action Monday night at Air Force. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. Mountain Time.

