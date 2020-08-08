You have permission to edit this article.
Rachetto, Jensen lead SDGA amateurs
SDGA AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Rachetto, Jensen lead SDGA amateurs

Raid City's Nick Rachetto maintained his lead at the South Dakota Amateur Golf Championships Saturday at Arrowhead Country Club, but Nick Lust is right on his heels.

Rachetto, of Rapid City, was tied for first after Friday's opening round with Ryan Jansa of Sioux Falls, but his 68 on Sunday was good enough to keep in front. Lust, a St. Thomas More graduate, is one stroke behind after a 67 on Saturday after an opening 70.

Jansa is still in contention in third place after a 70, and is two strokes off of the pace.

Jack Lundi of of Sioux Falls is in fourth place with a 139, while Brandon Sigmund of Mitchell is fifth with a 141.

On the women's side, Laerke Jensen of Vermillion moved into the lead after a 71 on Saturday and is six strokes ahead of second-place standing Alex Kandolin, also a former STM player from Rapid City. Kandolin had another consistent round with a 75, and stands at 150.

Opening-day leader Natalie Young of Rapid City is third with a 152, after struggling with an 80 on Saturday.

Julie Jansa of Sioux Falls is fourth with a 157, while Lauren Sutcliffe of Sioux Falls and Shannon McCormick of Sioux Falls are tied for fifth with a 160.

The three-day tournament concludes today at Arrowhead.

SDGA State Amateur Championships

Saturday

Men

1 Tyler Rachetto, Rapid City, 68-68--136; 2 Nick Lust, Rapid City, 70-67--137; 3 Ryan Jansa, Sioux Falls, 68-70--138; 4 Jack Lundin, Sioux Falls, 69 70 139; 5 Brandon Sigmund, Mitchell, 73-68 141; 6 Matthew Schaefer, Brookings, 74-68--142; 7 Hunter VonBergen, Sioux Falls, 73-70--143; T8 Russell Pick, Mitchell, 70-74--144 and Julean Michels, Sioux Falls, 72-72--144; T10 Tice McVay, Sturgis, 75-70-145; Bryce Hammer, Sioux Falls, 71-74--145; T10 Jeff Meyerink, Mitchell, 70-75--145

Women

1 Laerke Jensen, Vermillion, 73-71--144; 2 Alex Kandolin, Rapid City, 75-75--150; 3 Natalie Young, Rapid City, 72-80-152; 4 Julie Jansa, Sioux Falls, 78-79--157; T5 Lauren Sutcliffe, Sioux Falls, 84-76-160 and Shannon McCormick, Sioux Falls, 78-82--160; 7 Liz Duncan, Sioux Falls, 81-80--161; 8 Emmy Sundby, Rapid City, 80-83 163; 9 Sydney Wirebaugh, Aberdeen, 88-79--167; T10 Masy Mock, Mitchell, 91-79--170;  Ashley Lintz, Rapid City, 86-84--170 and Jenna Sutcliffe, Sioux Falls,  84-86--170

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

