Rachetto, Jensen lead SDGA amateurs

Raid City's Nick Rachetto maintained his lead at the South Dakota Amateur Golf Championships Saturday at Arrowhead Country Club, but Nick Lust is right on his heels.

Rachetto, of Rapid City, was tied for first after Friday's opening round with Ryan Jansa of Sioux Falls, but his 68 on Sunday was good enough to keep in front. Lust, a St. Thomas More graduate, is one stroke behind after a 67 on Saturday after an opening 70.

Jansa is still in contention in third place after a 70, and is two strokes off of the pace.

Jack Lundi of of Sioux Falls is in fourth place with a 139, while Brandon Sigmund of Mitchell is fifth with a 141.

On the women's side, Laerke Jensen of Vermillion moved into the lead after a 71 on Saturday and is six strokes ahead of second-place standing Alex Kandolin, also a former STM player from Rapid City. Kandolin had another consistent round with a 75, and stands at 150.

Opening-day leader Natalie Young of Rapid City is third with a 152, after struggling with an 80 on Saturday.

Julie Jansa of Sioux Falls is fourth with a 157, while Lauren Sutcliffe of Sioux Falls and Shannon McCormick of Sioux Falls are tied for fifth with a 160.