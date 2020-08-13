Racing Legends, surprise guests make for a memorable 2nd Annual Rusty Wallace Ride

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rusty Wallace rolled smoothly into Black Hills Harley-Davidson on a custom Street Glide, entourage in tow, ready to rustle up some cash for charity. Taking off his helmet, the NASCAR Hall of Famer had the crowd gathered for the 2nd annual Sturgis Buffalo Chip Rusty Wallace Ride in the palms of his hands soon as he flashed that familiar smile.

The entourage included drag racing legend Don “The Snake” Prudhomme who traded his funny car for a motorcycle for this special occasion.

Baja bad boy Walker Evans was also a member of the pack. Amongst his many desert racing feats, he’s best known for winning the grueling Baja 1000 five times. No wonder they call him “The Legend.” Professional motocross racer Weston Peick also made a special guest appearance, as did NASCAR racer Clint Bowyer who first signed autographs, then shared the story about how he hung up on Richard Childress’ secretary the first time Childress tried to reach out to him. In addition to getting to hear first-hand tales like this from racing legends, everybody in the Rusty Wallace Ride also received a picture autographed by all of them as a keepsake. One gentleman was smart enough to bring diecast Number 2 race cars and had them signed by Wallace.