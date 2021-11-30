Racist remarks cost SD Mines $5k; offenders identified as students

South Dakota School of Mines was levied a rare fine of $5,000 by the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference for racist remarks by individuals directed at the Colorado Mesa University football team during a Nov. 13 game on the SD Mines campus, according to communications manager Mike Ray.

"Conduct matters arise regularly in all sports among fans, student-athletes and coaches. There are varying levels of offenses and most are handled in other manners – fines are not as common," RMAC commissioner Chris Graham told the Journal. "This particular incident was considered more severe, relative to these other conduct matters I referenced, and therefore called for the fine."

Ray and Graham both confirmed that three South Dakota Mines students were the offenders. Ray added that these students verbally harassed the Colorado Mesa football team and one used racist language.

"Those who make racist remarks harm others and risk their own future careers and livelihood," SD Mines president Jim Rankin stated in a letter that was sent to the campus community. "Industry is demanding engineers and scientists who thrive in the global marketplace alongside people from all backgrounds and identities. It’s unfortunate that this kind of unacceptable behavior also tarnishes the reputation of our university."

An internal investigation is still ongoing, according to Ray, and the fine has been been paid by the university. An initial press release by the RMAC, published Nov. 24 regarding the incident, stated that the students had been banned indefinitely from all future RMAC events.

Ray said the the university has never been been fined for racist comments in the past, only that individual teams have been fined for other infractions.

Fines paid to the conference supplement the Dr. Stephen M. Jordan Degree Completion Awards, which help financially support student-athletes who have finished their athletic eligibility but desire to to complete their degree.

Kent Bush contributed to this report.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

