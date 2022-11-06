Ragsdale, Scott reunited as nationally-ranked BHSU tries to tune out expectations

The Black Hills State men's basketball team overcame a second-half deficit last December to defeat Western Colorado 85-80 in Spearfish.

The game featured two of the best scoring performances in RMAC history. Joel Scott dropped a BHSU record 50 points in the contest, while Matthew Ragsdale countered it with a WCU record 53 points.

It wasn’t the first time Scott and Ragsdale put on a stellar performance on the same floor, however. The duo played a major role in Lewis-Palmer High School’s 28-0 Class 4A Colorado state title in 2019, serving as teammates.

This offseason, Ragsdale decided to transfer to BHSU, as the No. 10 ranked Yellow Jackets attempt to return to the Elite Eight in Evansville, Indiana and claim their first Division II national title.

“He called me and said I'm going to come play with you, and I thought he was joking,” Scott told The Journal this week. “Then once I finally saw it, and coach (Ryan) Thompson told me I was so excited. I was like, it’s about time, I've been waiting. I've been trying to get him here for three years.”

Both Scott and Ragsdale earned First-Team All-RMAC and Division II All-South Central Region honors. Scott added NCAA All-Tournament honors, RMAC Player of the Year honors and a litany of other awards.

Ragsdale joins a lineup with a host of talent returning from last year’s RMAC championship and Elite Eight squad, but he’s had no problem fitting in on campus.

“I’m loving it so far,” Ragsdale said. “It's nice to be around a bunch of guys that can play off all the same positions. Everyone's super talented, and I fit really well in the system, so it's been a really easy adjustment and I'm happy with it so far.”

Ragsdale averaged 21.5 points per game last season and connected on 44.5% of his shots from the field. In the junior’s three seasons at Western Colorado, he became the eighth player in program history to score over 1,000 points.

Scott averaged a double-double per game with 23.1 points and 10.6 rebounds. Last season, he broke the BHSU single-season records in total points (787), total rebounds (362) and field goals made (291).

The junior also set a BHSU Division II record for double-doubles in a season with 21 and led the nation in defensive rebounding.

“They've been great, and I think it goes beyond just those two,” head coach Ryan Thompson said. “Mathew has done a great job fitting in with everyone. He's had a relationship with some of our other guys on our team the last couple of years. Our chemistry on the court has been good.”

The addition of Ragsdale comes at an opportune time for the Yellow Jackets, as they transition from an upstart program to one with lofty expectations.

Thompson, however, said one of the points of emphasis for BHSU during this offseason is to maintain the same philosophy and mindset the team played with last season without expectations.

“For us it's trying not to be any different and trying to block all that stuff out,” Thompson said. “Those are things outside of our control, and no one hangs banners or remembers what you were picked in the preseason. You know, it's all about what you do during the year.”

Scott said he’s excited for the season and to live up to those expectations, but that he’s focused on the task at hand.

“We try not to let everything get to us or listen to all the hype around the season,” the forward said. “I mean, obviously, it's going to be exciting, but we're just gonna try and take it day by day and move on game by game.”

Black Hills State opens the season Friday against Arkansas Fort Smith in the Oklahoma Christian Conference Challenge in Oklahoma City.

“It's always hard playing in the preseason against your teammates every day,” Ragsdale said. “So it's always good to finally play as a team against someone else.”