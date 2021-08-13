Raider boys cruise past Brookings

Zack Williams scored a pair of goals and Ryan Gaughan dished out a trio of assists as Rapid City Stevens opened the boys’ soccer season with a 4-1 win over Brookings Friday afternoon at Brookings.
Tapped as the pre-season favorite among the state’s coaches, the Raiders dominated possession in the first half and took nine shots before Gaughan found Zander Freeland in front of the net and Freeland laced a shot past Bobcats keeper Tyler Sprang.
In the 35th minute, Gaughan found Williams on the right side and the Raiders top scorer from last season sent a solid shot past Sprang for a Raiders goal.
Gaughan and Williams teamed up again in the 47th minute on a nice pass and goal combination.
Brookings took just four shots in the contest, finally finding net in the 56th minute on a goal by Derek Brallier.
The Raiders, which finished as the state runner up last season, took 17 shots with 10 on frame and closed the scoring in the 71st minute when Williams dribbled the ball looking to set up a shot. He dished to teammate Levi Busching, whose slicing shot found net.
“It was the first match of the season and it was good to see us in a game situation.” Raiders’ coach Jeff Fierro said. “With any first start, there are several things we need to work on and fine tune, but it was great to start the season on a winning note,”
Rapid City Stevens closes out the weekend when it travels to Watertown today (10 a.m.).
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 1, WATERTOWN 1: Rapid City Central and Watertown played to a 1-1 draw in Watertown on Friday.
The Arrows kicked off the scoring in the first half and neither team was able to score again before the break.
In the second half the Cobblers were able to answer, but that would be it for either squad on the offensive end as the game closed out with a draw.
Rapid City Central will look to bounce back today when it plays at Brookings at 1 p.m.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 2, SPEARFISH 1: Aberdeen Central edged the Spartans in its opening game of the season.
No other information was made available for this game.
Spearfish will host Pierre today at noon.
Girls Soccer
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 2, WATERTOWN 1: Kylea Becker scored a goal on a penalty kick in the 52nd minute to lead Rapid City Central to the win over Watertown in the Cobblers’ regular-season opener on Friday.
The Arrows found the net first, but Central had a quick answer four minutes later when Adrianna Green scored on a pass from Lanie Weaver.
The Cobblers finished with 15 shots, 11 of which were on goal.
Jersee Kepler defended the net for Central, only allowing a goal on six total shots.
The Cobblers will finish out the weekend doubleheader at Brookings today at 11 a.m.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 10, BROOKINGS 0: The Raiders scored seven goals in the opening half and held the Bobcats scoreless en route to a dominant victory to open the season.
Stevens played an efficient game, scoring their 10 goals on 14 total shots, with six players finding the back of the net.
Emma Comes led the way for Stevens with three goals, bouncing back from an ACL injury she suffered last season.
Breanna Reagan added two goals and two assists and Callie Connell had two goals, including the team’s first of the season in the sixth minute.
Riley Schad and Leah Arnold finished with two assists and one goal apiece, while Tenly Synhorst closed out the scoring for the Raiders.
Rapid City Stevens will look to continue its hot start today when it plays at Watertown at 11 a.m.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 5, SPEARFISH 3: Aberdeen Central kicked off its season with a win over Spearfish.
No other information was made available for this game.
The Spartans host Pierre today at noon.
Girls Tennis
RAPID CITY STEVENS 8, ABERDEEN CENTRAL 1: Rapid City Stevens cruised past Aberdeen Central at the West River Invite on Friday to open the 2021 regular season.
Anna Mueller and Emma Thurness had no trouble in their individual matchups for the Raiders as Muller dropped Livia Davis (6-0, 6-0) and Thurness defeated Alice Vogel 6-0, 6-1.
Stevens will be back in action on Monday when it takes on Spearfish at noon.
ST. THOMAS MORE 9, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Cavaliers opened the season with a shutout victory over Rapid City Central.
Although some of the matchups were close, STM was able to blank the Cobblers.
St. Thomas More and Rapid City Central will both participate in the West River invite today.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 6, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 3: Aberdeen Christian kicked off its 2021 season with a win over Rapid City Christian.
Despite the loss, Ella Hancock and Zeah Ryherd scored a pair of singles wins for the Lady Comets.
Rapid City Christian will play in the West River Invite in Rapid City today.