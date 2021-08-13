Raider boys cruise past Brookings

Zack Williams scored a pair of goals and Ryan Gaughan dished out a trio of assists as Rapid City Stevens opened the boys’ soccer season with a 4-1 win over Brookings Friday afternoon at Brookings.

Tapped as the pre-season favorite among the state’s coaches, the Raiders dominated possession in the first half and took nine shots before Gaughan found Zander Freeland in front of the net and Freeland laced a shot past Bobcats keeper Tyler Sprang.

In the 35th minute, Gaughan found Williams on the right side and the Raiders top scorer from last season sent a solid shot past Sprang for a Raiders goal.

Gaughan and Williams teamed up again in the 47th minute on a nice pass and goal combination.

Brookings took just four shots in the contest, finally finding net in the 56th minute on a goal by Derek Brallier.

The Raiders, which finished as the state runner up last season, took 17 shots with 10 on frame and closed the scoring in the 71st minute when Williams dribbled the ball looking to set up a shot. He dished to teammate Levi Busching, whose slicing shot found net.