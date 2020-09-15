Raider boys get dominating win over Cavaliers

Rapid City Stevens opened with a pair of goals in the first four minutes and pulled away for a dominating 8-0 win over St. Thomas More in boys' soccer action at Dakota Fields Tuesday night.
Ross Moriarty, Zack Williams and Trey Bradley each netted a pair of goals for the Raiders. Moriarty also recorded three assists.
The Raiders remain undefeated, improving to 8-0 on the season.
Bradley fielded a pass from Moriarty three minutes into the match and Bradley dribbled to the Cavaliers net and laced a shot past keeper Jacob Solano. A minute later, Blake Middleton scored for the visitors.
Stevens led 4-0 by the 23rd minute after a pair of goals from Williams on assists from Moriarty and Devonte Parker.
Levi Busching also had a goal and an assist for the Raiders.
The Raiders kept the Cavaliers defenders and keeper busy, taking 36 shots with 16 on frame. Solano had eight saves for More. Raiders reserve keeper Garet Rus, subbing for an ill Shawn Bauer, had three solid saves.
After eight road contests, the Raiders will host its first home match of the season, taking on Belle Fourche Saturday. St. Thomas More, 4-5-1, visits Rapid City Central Thursday.
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 14, HOT SPRINGS 0: The Cobblers earned the lop-sided win over the Bison Tuesday afternoon at Sioux Park.
Jaden Stephens had a huge day for the Cobblers with five goals, while Cedric Munoz added a hat trick with three goals. Cole Jandreau scored a pair of goals, while Clayton Kepler, Chancellor Potter, Jaxson Fairchild, Griffith Houchin and Harold Ogbozor all had one goal.
Central, 5-3-1, hosts St. Thomas More Thursday at 7 p.m., while Hot Springs, 0-5, is at Sturgis Sept. 24.
Girls Soccer
RAPID CITY STEVENS 5, ST. THOMAS MORE 0: The Raiders got goals from five different players in stopping the Cavaliers Tuesday night at Dakota Fields.
Kylee Bennett scored halfway through the first half to get the Raiders on the scoreboard. Mattie Tschetter, Annika Enevoldsen and Abbie Noga added to the Raider lead to bring the halftime score to 4-0.
Riley Schad added a goal in the second half for Stevens.
For STM, 8th grade goalkeeper Sloane Keszler kept the scoring close with 21 saves.
Stevens, with its sixth shutout in eight games, moved to 7-1 on the season and hosts Belle Fourche Saturday morning at Sioux Park. St. Thomas More, 2-8, faces Rapid City Central Thursday at Sioux Park.
Boys golf
Raiders, Lesselyoung win at Spearfish
Sam Lesselyoung and Rapid City Stevens came away with titles Tuesday afternoon at the Spearfish Invitational at the Spearfish Canyon Golf Course.
The Raiders finished with a score of 320 strokes, as the Spearfish maroon team was second at 337, followed by Rapid City Central at 374. The Spearfish white team was fourth at 390, followed by St. Thomas More at 392, Custer at 408, Sturgis at 442 and Douglas at 479.
Lesselyoung came away as the individual medalist with a 76, one stroke ahead of Sam Grout of Spearfish and Jonah Swartz of Stevens.
Jacob Harris of Hot Springs was fourth with a 78, followed by Lance Christensen of Little Wound with an 81, Jackson Swartz of Stevens with an 82, Jack Hight of Spearfish and Seth Stock of Central at 83, Dustyn Fish of Custer and Lance Sutter of Belle Fourche at 85.
Many of the Class AA golfers will be at Mitchell Friday, while Custer will host a triangular with Lead-Deadwood and Belle Fourche, also on Friday.
Volleyball
SPEARFISH 3, LEAD-DEADWOOD 0: The Spartans earned their first win of the season with a three-game sweep of the Golddiggers Tuesday night in Spearfish.
Spearfish opened strong with a 25-13 win in the first set, before winning the next two 27-25 and 25-17.
No other information was made available.
Spearfish, 1-4, is at Douglas Thursday, while Lead-Deadwood, 0-7, is at St. Thomas More Thursday.
HILL CITY 3, HOT SPRINGS 0: The Rangers remained unbeaten with a three-set win over the Bison Tuesday in Hill City.
The Rangers rolled to the 25-15, 25-9 and 25-12 win.
No other information was made available.
Hill City, 10-0, is at Lead-Deadwood next Tuesday, and Hot Springs, 3-4, is at Belle Fourche Thursday.
WINNER 3, LYMAN 0: The Class A third-ranked Warriors rolled to a three-set win over the Class B Raiders Tuesday night in Presho, 25-8, 25-8 and 25-17.
Ellie Brozik led Winner with 20 kills, while Shannon Calhoon and Kalla Bertram had seven kills each. Mackenzi Levi had 31 assists, while Bertam had eight aces and nine digs.
Drew Lulf had five kills, six assists and one ace for Lyman and Tanna Wells added four kills.
Winner, 6-0, hosts Kimball/White Lake Thursday and Lyman, 0-5, is at Sully Buttes Thursday.
Girls Tennis
Raiders get 9-0 win over Cobblers
Rapid City Stevens remained unbeaten (15-0) in duals this season with the 9-0 shutout of Rapid City Central Tuesday at Sioux Park.
In singles play, Ali Scott (No. 2) shut out Arinna Doty 6-0, 6-0, Anna Mueller (No. 3) did the same to Kiana Johnson and Julia Wiedmeier (No. 3) blanked Ella Miller, while Abby Sherrill got a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 4 over Mehrezat Abbas. Peyton Ogle downed Abby McNaboe 6-1, 6-0 at No. 6.
At No. 1 singles, Vanessa Wittenberg and Harper Keim had a tough match, with Wittenberg winning 6-4, 6-4.
In doubles play, Wittenberg and Scott earned a 6-1, 6-0 win over Keim and Abbas, Sherrill and Ogle prevailed 6-0, 6-2 over Doty and Miller and Emma Thurness and Wiedmeier won 6-3, 6-1 over Johnson and McNaboe.
Both teams are in Aberdeen this weekend with Friday matches against Roncalli and Central, and competing Saturday in the Aberdeen Extravaganza.
Rapid City Christian rolls past Spearfish
Rapid City Christian earned the 9-0 win over Spearfish Tuesday at Sioux Park.
For the Lady Comets, Ella Hancock earned a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 over Anna Engen, while Riley Geyer won over Silver McCoy by default at No. 2. Mia Shankle, at No. 3, toppled Ava Tszler 6-2, 6-0 and Hannah Beckloff stopped Ava Grill 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4.
Zeah Ryherd also had a 6-1, 6-0 win over Delaney Enson at No. 5, and in the best match of singles play, Faith Eiklor edged Rebeccah Anglin 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.
In doubles play, Hancock and Julia Anderson stopped Engen and McCoy 6-3, 6-1, Shankle and Beckloff beat Maddy Reichert and Ensor 6-2, 6-0 and Ryherd and Cierra Crawford got past Anglin and Iszler 7-6(7-3), 6-0.
Rapid City Christian is at the Aberdeen Extravaganza Saturday, while Spearfish hosts St. Thomas More Thursday.
Softball
Raiders' Dressler no-hits Sturgis; Scoopers, Cobblers split
Rapid City Stevens pitcher Sophie Dressler threw her third no-hitter of the season as the Raiders thumped Sturgis 12-0 Tuesday night at Parkview Softball Complex.
Dressler gave up just one walk in the three-inning win, striking out one.
The Raiders, 13-4, had just six hits but two home runs. Kai-Lee Sesay hit a grand slam for the Raiders in the first inning, while Jadeyn Marsico added a two-run shot in the third inning.
Earlier, however, Sturgis earned a 6-1 win over Rapid City Central.
Ellie Buckmaster had three hits, while Libby Neihaus, Christina Cassidy, Shelby Roberts and Megan Petrocco all had two hits. Cassidy hit a two-run home run in the third.
Roberts got the win, scattering seven hits.
Carlie Sauder had three hits and MJ Madsen two hits for the Cobblers.
The Cobblers also got a win on the night, stopping Douglas 10-5.
Peyton Bagley, Kaylee Boland, Denna Smith, Sauder and Keighly Goette all had two hits for Central. Sauder hit a two-run home run in the third inning.
