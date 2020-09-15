Raider boys get dominating win over Cavaliers

Sam Lesselyoung and Rapid City Stevens came away with titles Tuesday afternoon at the Spearfish Invitational at the Spearfish Canyon Golf Course.

The Raiders finished with a score of 320 strokes, as the Spearfish maroon team was second at 337, followed by Rapid City Central at 374. The Spearfish white team was fourth at 390, followed by St. Thomas More at 392, Custer at 408, Sturgis at 442 and Douglas at 479.

Lesselyoung came away as the individual medalist with a 76, one stroke ahead of Sam Grout of Spearfish and Jonah Swartz of Stevens.

Jacob Harris of Hot Springs was fourth with a 78, followed by Lance Christensen of Little Wound with an 81, Jackson Swartz of Stevens with an 82, Jack Hight of Spearfish and Seth Stock of Central at 83, Dustyn Fish of Custer and Lance Sutter of Belle Fourche at 85.

Many of the Class AA golfers will be at Mitchell Friday, while Custer will host a triangular with Lead-Deadwood and Belle Fourche, also on Friday.

Volleyball

SPEARFISH 3, LEAD-DEADWOOD 0: The Spartans earned their first win of the season with a three-game sweep of the Golddiggers Tuesday night in Spearfish.