Raider boys take 2nd; Birnbaum fifth in AA

For the ninth straight season, the Rapid City Stevens cross country program placed both boys' and girls' teams on the podium (top six).
It was another good day despite frigid and snowy weather at Hart Ranch, as the Raider boys finished in second place, behind a strong Sioux Falls Lincoln squad in the Boys Class AA State Cross Country Championships.
"We had a nice day today," Coy said. "Stevens has this great history of distance running success, so we do our best each year to contribute."
Lincoln won the boys' team title with 43 points, to 77 for the Raiders and 103 for Brandon valley. Aberdeen Central placed fourth with 132 and Sioux Falls Roosevelt was fifth with 189.
Locally, Sturgis placed eighth with 225 points, while Spearfish was 14th (386), Douglas was 15th (404) and Rapid City Central 18th (530).
"We came up a little short, although it was good to see them in a competitive race for a championship," Coy said. "And hats off the Lincoln for what they did out there today, they ran great."
Josh Martin of Aberdeen Central came out on top in a time of 15 minutes, 55.34 seconds, holding off Britton Elkin of Brandon Valley in 15:58.94 and Zeb Mendel of Lincoln in 16:11.45. Daniel Street of Aberdeen Central was fourth in 16:35.15 and Simeon Birnbaum of Stevens was fifth in 16:35.15.
Martin said he had to be mentally tough in this race, going against Elkin, Zeb Mendel and teammate Daniel Street.
"My plan was to just keep with them and trail until the end, and that is what I did," he said. "At the second lap we were kind of spread apart. Britton just kind of took off, so I stayed with him. When we got to the corner, Britton wasn't really going any faster, so I thought maybe I could beat him, and I did."
The win was a bit of a surprise to Martin, who said he thought he would only get second or third.
"It (winning) means a lot to me," he said. "It really does."
Martin was just 10th last season at the state meet, but he said because of no track season, they were able to prepare more for cross country.
"We trained a lot, really that's all we did was train," he said.
Lincoln coach Luke Jelen said his team ran well and gave it everything they had.
In the snow and wind, Jelen said it took not making excuses for what was going on and still executing their plan.
"All season we had 11 boys running varsity and they all earned the spots," he said. "They pushed each other all year, and they didn't know who was going to run until state, and I think that ends up paying off because the boys just fight hard against each other."
It was the second straight year that Birnbaum placed fifth, as he did the same last season as a freshman in the Class A meet with Rapid City Christian.
“I knew it was going to be a hard race," Birnbaum said. "I did my best, and I didn't get the outcome that I would like, but it happens."
Birnbaum said there was a surge at the two-mile mark that he just couldn't keep up with.
"It was a strong serge. It decided the race and I couldn't stick on that pace," he said.
Also for the Raiders, Hayden Grosz finished in 11th and Alex Otten (12th) were All-Staters and Coy said that Joey Dewhurst gutted it out after not being able to train much the past two weeks to earn a medal (21st).
Other area runners to placed in the top 25 were: Keenan Urdiales of Spearfish in 15th place in 17:07.47 and Peyton Cast of Douglas in 20th place in 17:12.34.
