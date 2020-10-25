Raider boys take 2nd; Birnbaum fifth in AA

Martin said he had to be mentally tough in this race, going against Elkin, Zeb Mendel and teammate Daniel Street.

"My plan was to just keep with them and trail until the end, and that is what I did," he said. "At the second lap we were kind of spread apart. Britton just kind of took off, so I stayed with him. When we got to the corner, Britton wasn't really going any faster, so I thought maybe I could beat him, and I did."

The win was a bit of a surprise to Martin, who said he thought he would only get second or third.

"It (winning) means a lot to me," he said. "It really does."

Martin was just 10th last season at the state meet, but he said because of no track season, they were able to prepare more for cross country.

"We trained a lot, really that's all we did was train," he said.

Lincoln coach Luke Jelen said his team ran well and gave it everything they had.

In the snow and wind, Jelen said it took not making excuses for what was going on and still executing their plan.