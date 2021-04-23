Raider boys tennis splits in Aberdeen

The Rapid City Stevens boys' tennis team opened the Rezatto Rumble with a pair of matches as it faced off against Sioux Falls Lincoln and Yankton.
The Raiders dropped Yankton 6-3, before losing a 9-0 decision to Sioux Falls Lincoln.
The Raiders were led by Michael Tang, who earned his 100th career singles win, as he went 1-1, including a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Yankton's Keaton List.
The Raiders will continue their regular season today against Sioux Falls O’Gorman.
Cobbler boys lose two in Aberdeen
Rapid City Central lost a pair of matchups at the Rezatto Rumble in Aberdeen on Friday.
The Cobblers kicked off the day with a 9-0 loss to Aberdeen Central, before losing a 9-0 decision to Aberdeen Roncalli later in the day.
Taite Sumption and Carson Versteeg battled in their individual matchups against Roncalli, but ultimately lost in three sets.
Central will be back in action in Aberdeen today.
Track and field
Stevens boys and girls earn second in Pierre
Rapid City Stevens finished second in both the girls and boys competition at the Pierre invitational on Friday.
Brandon Valley took home the top spot in both classes, starting with a 110 on the boys side.
The Raiders were second with 73, followed by Sioux Falls Washington with 69, Pierre with 58 and Winner with 59.
Individual area winners include, Mikael Grace of Custer in the 110 hurdles (15.50) and 300 hurdles (41.58), Simeon Birnbaum of Stevens in the 1600 (4:31.69), Cody Farland of St. Thomas More in the 800 (2:02.98) and Brady Fritz of Winner in the long jump (21-01).
The Cobblers had a pair of first place finishers as Liam Porter won the shot put (51-02) and Julian Swallow took the top spot in the triple jump.
For the girls, Brandon Valley led the field with 162 points, Stevens was second with 110, Washington earned third place with 60, Rapid City Central was fourth with 43 and Custer rounded out the top five with 41.
Kellyn Kortemeyer of Custer took home a pair of wins, including the discus (129-05) and the shot put (41-0).
Other area winners include, Hailey Uhre of Stevens in the 3,200 (11:05.40), Rachel Cammack of Sturgis in the pole vault (8-03) and Matayah Yellow Mule of Central in the triple jump (35-10¾).
Wall sweeps home invite
The Wall girls and boys track and field teams swept the rest of the field in the Wall Invitational on Friday.
The girls led the way with a team score of 139, while Rapid City Christian was second with 80.50, New Underwood was third with 77, Jones County took fourth with 62 and Philip rounded out the top five with 59.
Individually, a handful of competitors finished with multiple first place finishes, starting with Rapid City Christian’s Tori Altstiel who topped the 100 meter dash (13.81) and the 200 (29.12).
Caelyn Valandra-Prue of White River won the 400 (58.74) and 800 (2:34.12) and Emma Hunt finished first in the 100-meter hurdles (18.83) and 300 hurdles (56.89).
Individually for Wall, Ava Dinger was first in the triple jump (32-10) and Lilly Wagner won the shot put (32-09).
On the boys side, the Eagles earned the top spot with a score of 97, the Comets were a close second with 92 and Kadoka was third with 72.50.
The Scotties were fourth with 67 and New Underwood closed out the top five with 65.
The Eagles had two individual first place finishers as Brodi Sundall finished first in the 1600 meter (5:19.77) and Tack Tines took the long jump (19-09).
Wall’s relay teams won a pair of events as well, taking the 4x100 (47.35) and the 4x200 (1:39.25).
The second-place Comets had four first place finishers, starting with Conrad Barrozo, who won the 110 hurdles in 17.71 and the triple jump (37-04½).
Ryan Porch won the 200 meter dash in 25.47 seconds and Trace Trainor was first in the high jump (5-06).