Raider boys tennis splits in Aberdeen

Other area winners include, Hailey Uhre of Stevens in the 3,200 (11:05.40), Rachel Cammack of Sturgis in the pole vault (8-03) and Matayah Yellow Mule of Central in the triple jump (35-10¾).

Wall sweeps home invite

The Wall girls and boys track and field teams swept the rest of the field in the Wall Invitational on Friday.

The girls led the way with a team score of 139, while Rapid City Christian was second with 80.50, New Underwood was third with 77, Jones County took fourth with 62 and Philip rounded out the top five with 59.

Individually, a handful of competitors finished with multiple first place finishes, starting with Rapid City Christian’s Tori Altstiel who topped the 100 meter dash (13.81) and the 200 (29.12).

Caelyn Valandra-Prue of White River won the 400 (58.74) and 800 (2:34.12) and Emma Hunt finished first in the 100-meter hurdles (18.83) and 300 hurdles (56.89).

Individually for Wall, Ava Dinger was first in the triple jump (32-10) and Lilly Wagner won the shot put (32-09).

On the boys side, the Eagles earned the top spot with a score of 97, the Comets were a close second with 92 and Kadoka was third with 72.50.