Raider girls shut out Warriors

Despite an uphill battle with a tough Sioux Falls Washington defense, the Rapid City Stevens girls’ soccer team scored a pair of goals in the second half on their way to picking up a 2-0 win on Friday.
The Raiders and Warriors played to scoreless tie at the half, before Leah Arnold took a pass from Callie Connell and beat the keeper in the 54th minute.
Six minutes later, Stevens added some cushion to that lead when Emma Comes scored off of a corner kick.
Bailey Lester kept the game close for Washington as she turned Stevens away on 11 of its 13 total shots on goal.
Rapid City Stevens (3-0) will be back in action against Sioux Falls Lincoln today at 9 a.m.
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 2, SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 1: Keyera Harmon led the way for the Cobblers as they edged Sioux Falls Lincoln at Sioux Park on Friday.
Harmon opened the scoring for Central in the fifth minute and found the net on an assist from Kaysie Dahl in the 30th minute to give her team the 2-0 advantage.
The Patriots scored in the final two minutes of the first half, but they couldn’t carry that momentum into the second half.
The Cobblers (3-0) will host Sioux Falls at Sioux Park today at 11 a.m.
SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 1, ST. THOMAS MORE 0: Sioux Falls Christian scored a goal in the first half and held on the rest of the way as it scored a win over St. Thomas More on Friday.
Christian’s Alexandra McCaulley scored the game’s lone goal in the 19th minute of the first half as the Cavaliers dropped their opening game of the season.
St. Thomas More will play at Groton Area today at 1 p.m.
Boys Soccer
RAPID CITY STEVENS 3, SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 0: Stevens’ goalkeeper Garet Rus celebrated his 18th birthday in a big way, defending his team’s goal against a swarming Sioux Falls Washington attack on Thursday.
Rus had nine saves, including a crucial stop of a penalty kick in the 44th minute and another stop of a solid shot in the 65th minute. Rus also received key help from his defender line with key saves provided by Wyatt Thomas and Keegan Blaha.
Penalty kicks played a key role in the outcome. The Raiders’ Zack Williams opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, connecting on a penalty kick after he was tripped up near the Washington goal.
Williams scored again in the 33rd minute, fielding a long pass from Blaha and scoring on a short distance goal.
Leading 2-0, the Raiders relied on defense in the second half to protect the lead. Rus stopped the penalty kick of the Warriors’ Alexander Bittner early in the second half as he and the Raider defenders were put to the test during the entire second half.
“It was a real fight out there but our defenders really stepped up,” said Rus. “I had some great stops, especially the penalty kick.”
The Raiders scored the final goal in the 67th minute on a nice setup that started with a pass from Williams to Sam Tschetter, who then crossed to Levi Busching in the middle of the field. Busching quickly sent a solid shot past the Warriors keeper for the score.
“Washington had some decent looks and Garet did a great job,” said Raiders coach Jeff Fierro. “They kept trying to pass behind our defender line from anywhere on the field and our defenders handled it well.”
Rapid City Stevens, 3-0, hosts Sioux Falls Lincoln today.
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 1, SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 1: Rapid City Central and Sioux Falls Lincoln played to a draw Friday night at Sioux Park.
JHancellor Potter scored for the Cobblers, while Connor Denevan found the back of the net for the Patriots.
Rapid City Central (1-0-2) will play Sioux Falls Washington today at 9 a.m.
High School Football
Roncalli rolls past STM
Aberdeen Roncalli took control early and ran past St. Thomas More 31-10 Friday night in Aberdeen.
Roncalli led 28-3 at halftime and never looked back. No other results were made available.
STM looks to bounce back Friday hosting Mobridge-Pollock.
WALL 19, GREGORY 6: The Eagles had enough in the home opener, stopping the Gorillas.
Other other results were made available.
Wall returns to action Friday when it hosts Harding County.