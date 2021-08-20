Raider girls shut out Warriors

Despite an uphill battle with a tough Sioux Falls Washington defense, the Rapid City Stevens girls’ soccer team scored a pair of goals in the second half on their way to picking up a 2-0 win on Friday.

The Raiders and Warriors played to scoreless tie at the half, before Leah Arnold took a pass from Callie Connell and beat the keeper in the 54th minute.

Six minutes later, Stevens added some cushion to that lead when Emma Comes scored off of a corner kick.

Bailey Lester kept the game close for Washington as she turned Stevens away on 11 of its 13 total shots on goal.

Rapid City Stevens (3-0) will be back in action against Sioux Falls Lincoln today at 9 a.m.

RAPID CITY CENTRAL 2, SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 1: Keyera Harmon led the way for the Cobblers as they edged Sioux Falls Lincoln at Sioux Park on Friday.

Harmon opened the scoring for Central in the fifth minute and found the net on an assist from Kaysie Dahl in the 30th minute to give her team the 2-0 advantage.

The Patriots scored in the final two minutes of the first half, but they couldn’t carry that momentum into the second half.