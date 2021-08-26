Raider golfers sweep Douglas Invite

The Rapid City Stevens boys' golf team picked up the team and individual titles at the Douglas Invitational on Thursday.
The Raiders led the team standings with 353. Hot Springs was second with 374 and St. Thomas More earned third with 380.
Custer took fourth place with 398 and the Patriots rounded out the top five with 416.
Individually, Stevens had four golfers in the top five, starting with Sam Lust, who finished first with an 85. Carter Mockabee was second with an 88, while Osten Fromm and Kaleum Lowe tied for fourth with 90 apiece.
Jacob Harris of Douglas was third with 89.
Ryder Bailey of Custer and Colby Konvalin of STM earned seventh with 91 each and Alex McCarthy of Hot Springs was eighth with 92.
Evan Eckholm of Stevens and More’s Brady Strain shared ninth place with 93 apiece to close out the individual top 10.
Girls Tennis
RAPID CITY STEVENS 8, PIERRE 1: Rapid City Stevens remained unbeaten with a win over Pierre Thursday at the Rapid City Invite.
Anna Mueller blanked Pierre’s Kara Weiss in Flight 3 and Ali Scott earned a 10-1 victory over Sydney Tedrow in Flight 1.
The Raiders (6-0) will host Mitchell today at Sioux Park at 9:30 a.m. before beginning the doubles side of the RC Invite.
Volleyball
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 3, DOUGLAS 1: The Raid City Christian volleyball team opened the season with a four-set win over Douglas Thursday night at Hart Ranch.
The Lady Comets toppled the Patriots 22-25, 25-20, 25-19 and 25-16.
Olivia Kieffer finished with 18 kills, with Ana Egge adding 15 kills and 21 digs, while Kylie Kallio dished out 35 assists and Sophie Dewitt had four serving aces.
Rapid City Christian hosts a tournament Saturday, with Scottsbluff, Neb., St. Thomas More, New Underwood, Madison and Faith also competing.
WINNER 3, MILLER 2: The Warriors bounced back in the fifth set to pick up a difficult win over Miller on Thursday.
Winner opened the match with a 25-19 win in the first, followed by a 25-15 second-set victory.
The Rustlers gained the momentum with a 25-20 third set and a 25-19 fourth and tied the match at two sets apiece.
Winner regained the momentum and closed it out with a 15-11 fifth set.
Ellie Brozik paced the Warriors with 15 kills and six aces, Libbie Petersek added 11 kills and Alexis Klein finished with 28 assists.
Ally Mullaney led Miller with 21 kills, while Tyra Gates finished with 39 assists.
Winner (2-0) will travel to Burke on Tuesday.
SPEARFISH 3, RED CLOUD 1: Spearfish earned an early season victory over Red Cloud on Thursday.
The Spartans got off to a good start, winning the first set 25-14, before taking the second 25-18.
The Lady Crusaders bounced back with a 25-20 win in the third set, but Spearfish was able to put the match away with a 25-11 fourth set victory.
No statistics were made available for this match.
The Spartans (2-0) will play at Huron on Saturday, while Red Cloud (0-1) will play in the Custer tournament on Saturday.
KADOKA AREA 3, LITTLE WOUND 0: The Kougars opened the season with a straight-set victory over Little Wound.
Kadoka won the first set 25-7, before closing it out with 25-5 and 25-20 wins.
The Kougars will host Philip on Thursday, while the Lady Mustangs (0-1) travel to Jones County on Saturday.
Girls Soccer
PIERRE 5, STURGIS 0: Pierre cruised to a shutout win over the Scoopers Thursday afternoon in Sturgis.
No other information was made available for this game.
The Scoopers (2-2) will play Dakota Valley on Saturday.
Boys Soccer
PIERRE 7, STURGIS 2: The Governors earned their third win of the season after defeating the Scoopers on Thursday.
No other information was made available for this match.
Sturgis (1-3) will play Rapid City Central on Thursday.