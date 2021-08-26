Raider golfers sweep Douglas Invite

The Rapid City Stevens boys' golf team picked up the team and individual titles at the Douglas Invitational on Thursday.

The Raiders led the team standings with 353. Hot Springs was second with 374 and St. Thomas More earned third with 380.

Custer took fourth place with 398 and the Patriots rounded out the top five with 416.

Individually, Stevens had four golfers in the top five, starting with Sam Lust, who finished first with an 85. Carter Mockabee was second with an 88, while Osten Fromm and Kaleum Lowe tied for fourth with 90 apiece.

Jacob Harris of Douglas was third with 89.

Ryder Bailey of Custer and Colby Konvalin of STM earned seventh with 91 each and Alex McCarthy of Hot Springs was eighth with 92.

Evan Eckholm of Stevens and More’s Brady Strain shared ninth place with 93 apiece to close out the individual top 10.

Girls Tennis

RAPID CITY STEVENS 8, PIERRE 1: Rapid City Stevens remained unbeaten with a win over Pierre Thursday at the Rapid City Invite.