Raider runners capture Spearfish Invitational

Rapid City Stevens came away with the team titles Friday at the Spearfish Invitational cross country meet at Jorgensen Park in Spearfish.
The Raiders won the boys' race with just 16 points, followed by Custer with 42 points and Sturgis with 60. St. Thomas More was fourth with 68 points and host Spearfish fifth with 83.
Stevens also won the girls' race with 23 points, to 30 for second-place finisher Hill City. Custer was third with 40 points, followed by Spearfish with 59 and Rapid City Central with 92.
For the second straight week, Simeon Birnbaum of Stevens and Abby Cutler of Hill City came out on top of their respective 5,000-meter runs.
Birnbaum had a tough battle with Keenan Urdiales of Spearfish, but he pulled away to win in a time of 16 minutes, 45.66 seconds. Urdiales finished in 16:50.66.
Miles Ellman of Custer was third in 16:56.79, followed by Joey Dewhurst of Stevens in 17:01.05 and Alex Otten, also from Stevens in 17:05.03.
Cutler finished in a time of 19:16.61, nine seconds ahead of Hailey Uhre of Stevens. Ramsey Karim of Custer was third in 19:56.53 and Nancy Falkenburg Brown of Hill City was fourth in 20:20.49. Kadense Dooley of Custer placed fifth in 20:23.45.
Coming up for many of the local runners is the Belle Fourche Invitational Thursday and the Heartland Invitational Sept. 10 in Sioux Falls.
Girls Soccer
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 2, ABERDEEN CENTRAL 2: The Cobblers and Golden Eagles fought to a tie in a battle of unbeaten teams Friday in Aberdeen.
The Cobblers led 2-1 in the first half, but Aberdeen scored the lone goal of the final 40 minutes to salvage the tie.
The Cobblers got on the board first on an unassisted goal by Keyera Harmon eight minutes into the game, only to see the Golden Eagles bounce back less than a minute later when Megan Fastenau scored, assisted by Taryn Hettich.
Rapid City took the 2-1 lead with nine minutes to play at halftime when Morgan Sullivan scored an unassisted goal.
Aberdeen tied the game at the 70-minute mark of the match on a free kick by Fastenau, and the two teams battled scoreless the rest of the way.
"It was a good match with our speed and agility versus their size and strength," Cobblers coach Mark Morgan said.
The Cobblers, 5-0-1, face Pierre Saturday morning at 8 a.m. MT. Aberdeen is also 5-0-1 and will host Rapid City Stevens Saturday at noon.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 6, PIERRE 0: The Raiders earned their third straight shutout win, blanking the Governors Friday in Pierre.
Historically games between Stevens and Pierre are battles, but on Friday the Raiders managed to shake off the early pressure of Pierre in a game that had six different players scoring.
Defender Sami Banks notched the first goal of the game, scoring off a corner kick set piece from an assist from senior Kylee Bennett. The Raiders began finding their passing rhythm when Bennett added to her assist tally with a slotted ball to Abbie Noga in the 22nd minute.
Bennett was not done. As the Pierre goalie played the ball out, 8th grader Breanna Reagan turned the defender towards Bennett, stealing the ball and putting it in the back of the net for the third goal in the 27th minute.
Shea Ellender was able to capitalize on a free kick 1 minute and 33 seconds in the second half and Reagan got an unassisted goal minutes after Ellender’s goal. Rounding up the scoring was Callie Connell, scoring her first goal of the season from an assist off a through ball given by Bresha Keegan.
The Raiders had 18 shots to Pierre’s six. Freshman Morgan Jost recorded the shutout win for Stevens.
Stevens, 4-0, is at Aberdeen Central Saturday at 11 a.m.
Boys Soccer
RAPID CITY STEVENS 3, PIERRE 2: The Raiders scored a goal in the first two minutes of each half then fended off a final push by the Governors in the intense closing minutes in Pierre Friday night.
The Raiders remain undefeated at 4-0 on the season and will visit Aberdeen Central Saturday.
The visitors built what appeared to be a comfortable 3-0 lead by the early stages of the second half.
In the second minute of the second half, Zack Williams dribbled along the end line then sent a short pass in to Levi Busching, who was waiting in front of the net and sliced Williams’ offering into the net.
Busching had opened the scoring for the Raiders less than two minutes into the game, taking a short pass from Devonte Parker and lifting a shot from 25 yards away into the net.
Williams took a cross pass from teammate Trey Bradley and netted a nice shot for the Raiders second goal in the 24th minute.
The Governors’ best chance at a goal in the first half came when Rylan Derry’s breakaway brought out Raiders keeper Shaun Bauer from the net. Bauer was able to smother Derry’s shot attempt.
Pierre rallied in the second half on the few opportunities handed to them by the Raiders, netting a goal by Nathan Leifferman in the 46th minute.
The Governors missed a chance to close the deficit in he 71st minute when Derry’s penalty kick sailed over the net.
Pierre did connect on a direct kick in the 77th minute as the Raiders racked up fouls and yellow cards in the closing minutes. Pierre was whistled for a red card in the final minute of action.
The Raiders took 27 shots with 12 on frame compared to Pierre’s eight shots with five on goal.
BELLE FOURCHE 9, JAMES VALLEY CHRISTIAN 1: The Broncs rolled to the big win over the Vikings Friday in Belle Fourche.
Josiah Trimble had another hat trick for the Broncs with three goals, while Ethan Jensen, Charles Alberts and Tristin Henricks had two goals each. Ethan Staley and Conrad Shreer had one assist each.
Hunter Cherveny had two saves at goal for Belle Fourche.
The Broncs, 5-2, are at Spearfish Tuesday and James Valley Christian, 0-5, is at St. Thomas More Saturday at 11 a.m.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 5, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Golden Eagles earned the shutout win over the Cobblers Friday in Aberdeen.
El Gawku Poe and Sekou Gogue finished with two goals each and Denon Dueter added the other goal for the Golden Eagles.
Rapid City outshot Aberdeen 13-9 but goalkeeper Camden Fauth kept the Cobblers out of the goal.
Rapid City Central, 4-2, is at Pierre Saturday at 10 a.m. MT. and Aberdeen hosts Rapid City Stevens at 1 p.m.
Softball
RAPID CITY STEVENS 9, YANKTON 0: Sophie Dressler stopped the Gazelles on a no-hitter Friday night at the Parkview Softball Complex.
Dressler walked one and struck out three in five innings. It was her second no-hitter of the season and third straight shutout.
The Raiders scored two runs in each of the first two innings, one in the third and fourth in the fourth to take control.
Aislinn Perkins led Stevens with three hits and three RBI, while Raleigh Lunderman added two hits and an RBI, while Reilly Tschetter added a pair of RBI.
Stevens, 9-4, faces Yankton again Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
YANKTON 13, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 1: The Gazelles bounced back to stop the Cobblers in three innings Friday night at Parkview Softball Complex.
Yankton scored three runs in the first inning and put the game away with eight more in the second.
Carlie Sauder had the lone RBI for the Cobblers, who finished with just two hits.
The two teams meet again Saturday at 9 a.m. Central fell to 3-9 with the loss.
