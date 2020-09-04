Raider runners capture Spearfish Invitational

The Raiders remain undefeated at 4-0 on the season and will visit Aberdeen Central Saturday.

The visitors built what appeared to be a comfortable 3-0 lead by the early stages of the second half.

In the second minute of the second half, Zack Williams dribbled along the end line then sent a short pass in to Levi Busching, who was waiting in front of the net and sliced Williams’ offering into the net.

Busching had opened the scoring for the Raiders less than two minutes into the game, taking a short pass from Devonte Parker and lifting a shot from 25 yards away into the net.

Williams took a cross pass from teammate Trey Bradley and netted a nice shot for the Raiders second goal in the 24th minute.

The Governors’ best chance at a goal in the first half came when Rylan Derry’s breakaway brought out Raiders keeper Shaun Bauer from the net. Bauer was able to smother Derry’s shot attempt.

Pierre rallied in the second half on the few opportunities handed to them by the Raiders, netting a goal by Nathan Leifferman in the 46th minute.

The Governors missed a chance to close the deficit in he 71st minute when Derry’s penalty kick sailed over the net.