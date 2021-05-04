Raider tennis beats rain and the Comets

The Rapid City Stevens boys' tennis team fought off two rain delays to defeat Rapid City Christian 8-1 Tuesday afternoon at Sioux Park.
The Raiders won five of six singles matches and swept the doubles contests.
Noah Greni got the Comets off to a nice start at No. 1 singles with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Tristab Eizinger, but Stevens won the rest of the way.
Michael Tang gained a 6-1, 6-0 win over Joe Schneller at No. 2 and Sam Mortimer fought off Andrew Dobbs at No. 3, 6-4, 6-7(7), 10-6. Asa Hood, Thomas Postma and Conor Cruse all gained wins for the Raiders, with Hood 6-0, 6-0 over Noah Greyer at No. 4, Postma 6-0, 6-1 over Jack Hancock at No,. 5 and Cruse 6-1, 6-3 over Henry Beckloff at No. 6.
In doubles, Jamison Pfingston and Tang gained a 6-2, 6-0 win over Greni and Schneller at No 1 doubles, with Mortimer and Hood blanking Andrew Dobbs and Geyer 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 3, Postma and Christian Mueller beat Hancock and Beckloff 6-2, 6-1.
Stevens, 15-2, will be in Mitchell Friday to face Mitchell and Watertown, while Christian will be at the Pierre Invitational Thursday through Saturday.
Central tops STM 5-0 in rain-thwarted dual
Rapid City Central toppled St. Thomas More 5-0 in match that ended because of rain Tuesday at Parkview.
Only one singles match was played and Central's Cole Jandreau defeated Dhruv Goyal 6-0, 6-0 at No. 5. Taite Sumption won by default at No. 2 doubles.
In doubles play, Joshua Murphy and Sumption defeated Baxter Meyer and Leo Schmid 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 and Carson Versteeg and Thane Neiman defeated Braeden Strain and Shrouva Goyal 6-1, 7-5. The Central No. 3 team won by default.
Both teams will compete at the Pierre Invitational Thursday trough Saturday.
Girls Golf
Spearfish wins pre-conferene meet
The Spearfish Spartans won the pre-conference tournament Tuesday at the Spearfish Country Club.
The Spartans finished with an 18-hole score of 390, to 402 to Hot Springs and 404 for St. Thomas More. Rapid City Stevens was third at 435, followed by Douglas at 439, Custer at 473, Sturgis at 480, Belle Fourche at 512, Lead-Deadwood at 533 and Lakota Tech at 535.
Alison Kennedy of Spearfish finished with an 86 to edge Rylin Horning of STM at 87 and Emily Kandolin of STM at 89. Holland Post of Stevens was fourth with a 91 and Sydney Olstad of Hot Springs placed fifth with an 93.
Kali Lantis of Spearfish placed sixth with a 97, followed by Madi Rystrom of Lead-Deadwood at 98 and Jessi Schroeder of Hot Springs at 99. Allyson Kattke of Hot Springs was eighth with a 101 and Sydney Gusso of Spearfish was 10th at 102.
Many of the Class A golfers will be at the Hot Springs Invitational Thursday.
High School Baseball
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 9, DOUGLAS 8: The Cobblers scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to edge the Patriots Tuesday night at McKeague Field.
Central took a 5-2 lead after the first inning, but Douglas chipped away with two runs in the third, one each in the fourth and fifth and two in the top of the sixth for an 8-6 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth, Brecken O'Brien singled, stole second and scored on a Douglas error to make it 8-7. Kyle Schlueter then singled and Aidan Mason advanced to third. With two outs, Mason scored on a wild pitch to tie the game and Riley Palmer singled home Schlueter for what proved to be the winning score.
Douglas put two runners on in the top of the seventh but came up empty to end the game.
Palmer led the Cobblers with three hits and three RBI, while O'Brien added two hits and two RBI. Brodee Matthews also knocked in two runs.
Grady Olson, Peyton Dewitt and Dakota Burke all had two hits for Douglas, with Burke knocking in three runs. Noah Usera also had three RBI.
Central, 5-18, is at Pierre Wednesday for two games and one game Saturday at Yankton, while Douglas, 1-14, is at Brookings for three games Saturday and Sunday.