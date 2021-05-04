Raider tennis beats rain and the Comets

Many of the Class A golfers will be at the Hot Springs Invitational Thursday.

High School Baseball

RAPID CITY CENTRAL 9, DOUGLAS 8: The Cobblers scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to edge the Patriots Tuesday night at McKeague Field.

Central took a 5-2 lead after the first inning, but Douglas chipped away with two runs in the third, one each in the fourth and fifth and two in the top of the sixth for an 8-6 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Brecken O'Brien singled, stole second and scored on a Douglas error to make it 8-7. Kyle Schlueter then singled and Aidan Mason advanced to third. With two outs, Mason scored on a wild pitch to tie the game and Riley Palmer singled home Schlueter for what proved to be the winning score.

Douglas put two runners on in the top of the seventh but came up empty to end the game.

Palmer led the Cobblers with three hits and three RBI, while O'Brien added two hits and two RBI. Brodee Matthews also knocked in two runs.

Grady Olson, Peyton Dewitt and Dakota Burke all had two hits for Douglas, with Burke knocking in three runs. Noah Usera also had three RBI.

Central, 5-18, is at Pierre Wednesday for two games and one game Saturday at Yankton, while Douglas, 1-14, is at Brookings for three games Saturday and Sunday.

