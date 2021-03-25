Raider tennis downs Comets in season opener

The Rapid City Stevens boys' tennis team opened the 2021 season with a dominating performance over Rapid City Christian Thursday afternoon in the first day of the West River Invitational at Sioux Park.

The Raiders won five of six singles matches and all three doubles events for the 8-1 victory.

Rapid City Christian got its lone win in flight one singles, as Noah Greni toppled Nolan Rehorst 6-1, 6-3.

But the Raiders took control the rest of the way, as Michael Tang won flight two, 6-0, 6-2 and Sam Mortimer downed Andrew Dobbs, 6-1, 6-2 in flight three.

Also in singles play for Stevens, Asa Hood won flight four with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Noah Greyer, while Thomas Postma downed Jack Hancock 6-3, 6-0 in flight five and Conor Cruse defeated Henry Beckloff 6-1, 6-2 in flight six.

In doubles play, Mortimer and Hood just got past Greni and Joe Schneller in flight one, 2-6, 7-6 (4) and 10-7. Things were much smoother for the Raiders in the next two flights, as Postma and Christian Mueller downed Dobbs and Geyer in flight two, 6-0, 6-2 and Rehorst and Tristen Eizinger defeated Hancock and Beckloff, 6-1, 6-0.